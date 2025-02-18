UH rape suspect arrested, in custody

Tuesday afternoon, Eric Latroy Brown, 40, was arrested at the Texas Street and Emmanuel Street intersection.

Authorities say Brown was riding the METRORail when a civilian spotted him which led to his arrest.

“Investigators say an officer monitoring METRO cameras also recognized Brown. He was arrested at that intersection and taken into custody without incident,” said authorities.

Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and a count of aggravated robbery in connection with the rape of a UH student in the Welcome Center student garage on Feb. 7.

Brown was initially arrested the same day by UHPD for unrelated charges and was later released. It is unclear whether or not the officers who approached him knew he was the suspect at that time.

According to KHOU, Brown is believed to be homeless and was spotted using the MetroRail and at libraries in the area.

The Cougar will continue to provide updates as the story develops.

