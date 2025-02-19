Baseball, softball scheduling shakeup amidst inclement weather conditions

Rainy weather across Texas has caused a shake-up in this week’s softball and baseball competition.

Baseball

The Cougars’ anticipated matchup against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns on Tuesday was canceled due to inclement weather. A makeup game will be determined at a later date.

Houston will stay in the Austin area. They will play the No. 7 Oregon State Beavers on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, an earlier-than-expected start time.

The Coogs will continue their road trip to California to take on the UCLA Bruins Friday through Sunday.

Softball

Houston’s opening homestand finale against Lamar on Wednesday has been postponed to Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

The Cougars, at 8-2, will travel to the state of Louisiana on Friday to play a doubleheader in Lake Charles against Kansas City at 1 p.m. and McNeese at 4 p.m. at Cowgirl Diamond as part of the Cowgirl Classic at McNeese State University.

The road trip will then continue through Sunday in Lafayette as the Cougars will play at Lamson Park as part of the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational II at Louisiana, featuring a Saturday doubleheader against Louisiana at 1 p.m. and Kansas City at 6 p.m., followed by a Sunday doubleheader against Louisiana at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

