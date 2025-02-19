SGA ends mandate, proposes campus safety upgrades

On Feb. 14, the Student Government Association convened for a student forum and the regularly scheduled bi-weekly Senate meeting.

The Senate passed their new constitution, successfully lifting a mandate the organization had been under since Nov. 6, 2024. They also addressed several changes from their new bylaws.

Additionally, SGA members addressed student security concerns through an open forum and suggested several security proposals.

SGA passes constitution

Previously, the organization had successfully passed their bylaws at a previous meeting on Feb. 5. However, their constitution did not pass with an 18-24 vote.

Several speeches were given by Senators and executive branch members stressing the importance of lifting their mandate in order to write legislation to improve campus safety.

“Let us help our University, let us make a safe campus for the students that we represent,” said Sen. Lauren Wiliford. “If we pass the constitution today, we can do that by continuing to write important legislation.”

At the meeting on Feb. 14, they passed the constitution in an almost unanimous 21-2 vote.

By passing their new constitution, SGA ended the 98 day long mandate, and is now able to address other affairs. Immediately following passing the constitution, SGA put up a bill for a first read.

Security proposals

At the meeting, SGA members suggested several security proposals in order to improve campus safety.

Chief of Staff Daniela Gonzales proposed increased security cameras, especially in the garages. They recommended painting emergency call boxes blue, which are currently red and blend in with UH’s surroundings.

Additionally, a proposal of placing cameras on the poles of the call boxes was also made. These cameras would start recording as soon as the emergency button is pressed.

Texas Southern University, University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University have all implemented a camera system on their call boxes, Gonzales said.

Gonzales also proposed to have a UHPD officer patrolling in the Student Centers during late hours, as several organizations may be in the buildings as late as midnight, including SGA Senate meetings that can last until 11:00 p.m.

Security changes currently in effect spurred by SGA include the acceleration of the Campus Lighting Project, marketed self defense classes that will be temporarily free for students and the ordering of pepper spray and personal alarm kits for students.

Student forum

SGA hosted a student forum before their senate meeting, encouraging students and SGA members to voice their concerns.

Several students expressed concerns about a perceived lack of UHPD presence, recent crimes on campus and poor campus lighting.

“Serious security measures should’ve happened back then [Referring to the Moody Robbery incident], why does something tragic have to happen for them to be implemented?” said Sen. Ivan Leonard. “I hope we can utilize what was shared today to advocate for change.”

TSU collaboration, UHPD communication issues

The organization has met with Texas Southern University’s SGA, Student Regent, Judicial Advisor and are scheduled to meet their police chief this week.

SGA members toured TSU’s campus, noting important safety features that UH lacks and unifying the two campuses, both located in Houston’s Third Ward.

“TSU is being really supportive. We got to tour their campus, see the things they’ve done for their safety and we want to bring it to our campus,” Gonzales said. “So those are the things we proposed today in a meeting with the Vice President of Student Affairs and Vice president of Administration and Finance.”

The SGA has been attempting to meet with UHPD Chief Ceasar Moore for several days, and have instead been redirected to Assistant Chief Chandra Johnson and Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Raymond Bartlett, according to Vice President Austin Craig.

“Why must another man speak for him?” Craig said. “We were able to establish communication with the TSU chief ten times easier, and I want to ask: Where the hell is Chief Moore?”

Bylaws changes

Working under their new bylaws, the SGA faces several changes. Speaker of the Senate Tav Cockrell addressed several new changes in the meeting.

The SGA has now implemented a warning system for offenses by SGA members, preventing sudden firings.

This was because of an earlier incident in the year involving the termination of former Director of Outreach Bryanna Nimmons which resulted in impeachment recommendations for President Diego Arriaga and Craig.

“Everybody remembers Termination Gate, earlier in the year,” Cockrell said. “It is coded now that there has to be an offense system in place so nobody’s getting fired without warnings moving forward.”

