UH pauses federal research grants due to Trump’s executive orders, attacks on DEI continue

Wednesday afternoon, President Renu Khator sent an email to the UH community explaining the impact of President Donald Trump’s federal orders regarding federal funding for research.

Several science-based grants will be affected by the federal order that will reduce the cap to 15% on indirect costs to grants with several UH federal grants already paused or stopped.

“The changes we are currently seeing may affect funding announcements, proposal deadlines, review committee meeting schedules, award reporting requirements, and other grant-related activities,” said an official UH communication on the matter.

This comes after Trump’s administration ordered educational institutions to cease DEI initiatives through a “Dear Colleague” letter sent to universities.

“Educational institutions have toxically indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon “systemic and structural racism” and advanced discriminatory policies and practices,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainer in a letter on Feb. 14.

UH has already taken strides to follow similar executive orders with the closure of the LGBTQ Resource Center in 2023 that led to student protests on campus.

It is unclear which specific grants are affected, but staff, faculty and students should be on the lookout for any communications regarding their federally funded research projects.

