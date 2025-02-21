‘For the City’: Students celebrate Cougars’ national spotlight on ESPN College GameDay

On Saturday, Feb. 22, ESPN College GameDay will return to Houston for the first time since 2019 for a matchup between the No. 5 Houston Cougars and No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones.

The two teams will face off for the first time this season at 1 p.m. inside the Fertitta Center.

The Cougars are currently 22-4, leading the Big 12 with a 14-1 conference record.

ESPN announced the return of College GameDay on Friday, Feb. 14, which generated excitement among students across campus.

Fans are ecstatic that UH is receiving national recognition after several years, which is attributed to coach Kelvin Sampson’s efforts in building a successful program.

“Having College GameDay here shows that the nation is starting to notice the Houston Cougars,” management freshman Jared Bautista said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to show on the national stage that we can make a deep run in March Madness.”

Students around campus expressed gratitude that their team’s efforts are being recognized on a national level.

“I’m looking forward to the game,” english senior Jack Croft said. “It’s nice to see our team getting the coverage they deserve and I hope Fertitta Center will be as loud and intense as possible.”

Some students view the return of College GameDay as more than just an exciting event for the players and fans.

“I think College GameDay coming to Houston is important for the community,” communications senior Andrew Wach said. “The increased buzz surrounding the show brings more publicity, with celebrities, content creators and other athletes joining the broadcast. With the city’s vibrant culture and the motto ‘For the City’, adds an extra layer of meaning to what it means to be a Cougar. The bond among the community extends beyond the sport itself.”

Due to expected inclement weather, the doors of the Fertitta Center will open at 7 a.m. for all fans, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All students and fans will enter through the doors off Holman Street and be directed into holding areas inside until they are guided to their seats. Students will take their seats at 7:30 a.m., while other fans will be seated at 8 a.m.

Donuts and coffee from Shipley’s will be provided while supplies last. Students are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the State Farm Half-Court Shot Challenge, where one lucky participant can win $19,000, courtesy of State Farm. Contestants will be randomly chosen from the waiting line at 6:45 a.m.

“College GameDay creates a sense of pride and excitement, encouraging students to represent their school and arrive early,” broadcast journalism junior Dylan Garcia said.

Saturday is shaping up to be an exciting day for Cougars fans.

