Houston roars as ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Fertitta Center

Cougar fans line up on the sidewalk before ESPN College GameDay at the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Raphael Fernadnez/The Cougar
Houston students celebrate in front of the broadcast camera during ESPN College GameDay at the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Raphael Fernadnez/The Cougar
Analyst Jay Williams bets fans one-hundred dollars to make a three pointer during ESPN College GameDay at the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Raphael Fernadnez/The Cougar
Analyst Andraya Carter tosses a basketball around during ESPN College GameDay at the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Raphael Fernadnez/The Cougar
Analyst Jay Bilas speaks at the table during ESPN College GameDay at the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Raphael Fernadnez/The Cougar
Rece Davis hosting ESPN College GameDay in the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Gillian Wisniewski/The Cougar
Analyst Seth Greenberg raises an eyebrow towards analyst Jay Bilas during ESPN College GameDay at the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Raphael Fernadnez/The Cougar
Houston football Head Coach Willie Fritz joins the crowd during ESPN College GameDay at the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Raphael Fernadnez/The Cougar
Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson during an interview for ESPN College GameDay in the Fertitta Center, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. | Gillian Wisniewski/The Cougar
Before the sun rose, students and supporters eagerly gathered outside the Fertitta Center, where ESPN’s College GameDay bus was parked for the first time since 2019.
“Knowing the sleep each and every person sacrificed to be there just for the sake of our basketball team was touching,” entrepreneurship sophomore Blake Burris said.
Audience members, painted in red and white, held creative signs, providing a vibrant backdrop for the GameDay desk. Analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and host Rece Davis set the stage for Houston’s matchup against Iowa State on Saturday morning, which tipped off at 9 a.m.
Roars of ‘Coogs House’ echoed through the arena as ESPN showcased Houston’s team and electric fanbase.
During the broadcast, cameras captured appearances by UH football coach Willie Fritz, track & field coach Carl Lewis, former Cougar basketball players and coach Kelvin Sampson..
“So proud of our awesome students and fans for showing the nation what Cougar spirit is all about,” Sampson wrote on X.
The Cougars have become a national powerhouse, making five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.
Since joining the conference in 2023, the team boasts a 30-4 Big 12 record and is on track to win its second consecutive regular-season conference title.
“When I watch this sustained excellence over his time here, that needs to be appreciated,” Williams said.
