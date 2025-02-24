Houston roars as ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Fertitta Center

Before the sun rose, students and supporters eagerly gathered outside the Fertitta Center, where ESPN’s College GameDay bus was parked for the first time since 2019.

“Knowing the sleep each and every person sacrificed to be there just for the sake of our basketball team was touching,” entrepreneurship sophomore Blake Burris said.

Audience members, painted in red and white, held creative signs, providing a vibrant backdrop for the GameDay desk. Analysts Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg, Jay Williams and host Rece Davis set the stage for Houston’s matchup against Iowa State on Saturday morning, which tipped off at 9 a.m.

Roars of ‘Coogs House’ echoed through the arena as ESPN showcased Houston’s team and electric fanbase.

During the broadcast, cameras captured appearances by UH football coach Willie Fritz, track & field coach Carl Lewis, former Cougar basketball players and coach Kelvin Sampson..

“So proud of our awesome students and fans for showing the nation what Cougar spirit is all about,” Sampson wrote on X.

The Cougars have become a national powerhouse, making five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

Since joining the conference in 2023, the team boasts a 30-4 Big 12 record and is on track to win its second consecutive regular-season conference title.

“When I watch this sustained excellence over his time here, that needs to be appreciated,” Williams said.

