Houston baseball sends Berkeley Bears into hibernation with series win

Houston claimed its second straight series win as they overtook Berkley 2-1 Friday-Sunday with wins on each end of the trip.

The Cougars had a longer layoff than expected with both of their midweek road matchups getting canceled due to weather, but the rest aided them as their pitchers worked heavily in their series the weekend prior.

Ryan Dollar strikes gold on the mound as Houston wins

After a tumultuous opening day start, junior pitcher Ryan Dollar delivered a dominant performance on the mound, helping Houston secure a 6-4 victory over Berkeley.

Dollar was in complete control through 5.2 innings, allowing only three hits and striking out six while allowing only one earned run in the bottom of the fifth. His stellar performance surpassed his previous season highs of three innings pitched with five strikeouts as he stunned the Golden Bears.

After cruising through Berkeley’s lineup early, Dollar faced some trouble in the bottom of the sixth when California started a rally. With two outs, sophomore infielder PJ Moutzouridis hit a single and sophomore infielder Dominic Smaldino earned a walk. Dollar then passed the torch to senior pitcher Brady Fuller.

Fuller, however, struggled with his command, walking another to load the bases. With the Cougars’ lead in jeopardy, sophomore pitcher Alex Solis entered and successfully escaped the jam, striking out sophomore utility Jacob French looking to leave the inning unscathed.

The Cougars’ offense capitalized early, breaking the game open with three runs in the third inning, highlighted by junior infielder Connor McGinnis’ two-run double. McGinnis also flaunted his speed, stealing third base before scoring on an error.

Houston tacked on three more runs in the fifth, thanks to sharp baserunning and a clutch single from junior outfielder Jake Tatom.

California made a late push, cutting the deficit to 6-4 in the eighth and pushing across an unearned run in the ninth. However, sophomore pitcher Richie Roman stood strong, stranding the tying run in scoring position to seal the win and his third save of the season. ‘

Houston falls to Berkley amind a scoring slump

Houston fought hard but couldn’t overcome a quiet offense and a rough sixth inning, falling 5-1 and tying the series against Berkeley.

The Cougars struggled at the plate against Berkeley’s redshirt freshman pitcher Gavin Eddy who held them hitless through five innings. Houston’s earliest chance came in the first when junior infielder Cade Climie and McGinnis worked back-to-back walks, but a strikeout and a flyout ended the threat.

Junior pitcher Paul Schmitz was able to keep Houston in the fight, limiting the Golden Bears to two runs in the third, but in the sixth trouble brewed fast. Sophomore infielder Jarren Advincula sparked Berkeley’s rally with a leadoff single before stealing third. A walk forced Houston to the bullpen, but junior reliever Chris Scinta gave up an RBI single and hit a batter, loading the bases. Moments later, an infield hit and a throwing error put the score at 5-0, pulling the game out of reach.

Houston’s lone run came in the ninth when sophomore two-way hitter Xavier Perez singled and sophomore infielder Anthony Avalos knocked him in with a deep single to right field. However, that was all the offense the Cougars could generate before a lineout ended their bid.

Houston closes series with win over Berkeley

Houston’s bats came alive as the Cougars powered past Berkeley 7-4 in the last game of the series.

Sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard set the tone, batting 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two stolen bases. McGinnis also had a big day at the plate, finishing with three hits, two RBIs and a stolen base of his own.

If Broussard and McGinnis weren’t terrifying enough for the Golden Bears, Climie came prepared, reaching base twice with a three-run bomb in the ninth to seal the game.

Houston’s pitching kept Berkely’s bats quiet for most of the game. Senior pitcher Graysen Drezek earned the win, tossing five innings with just one unearned run and two hits. Graduate pitcher Antoine Jean followed with 3.1 innings, striking out five despite surrendering two runs.

Berkeley answered Broussard’s third inning solo shot to right field by capitalizing on an error in the bottom half. Their momentum was short lived, though, as the Cougars’ fifth inning outburst restored control with a 5-1 lead. Climie’s home run drove in junior infielder Tyler Cox and Broussard, and a sacrifice lineout from junior infielder Carsten Sabathia gave the Cougars some breathing room.

Smaldino provided Berkeley’s biggest chance with a three-run homer in the ninth, putting the game at 7-4. Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, Roman came prepared to lock in his fourth save of the season, striking out two batters for the final outs.

With this win, Houston improves to 5-2 on the season, securing the series victory as they head home to face Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday at Schroeder Park. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

