Houston women’s basketball extends losing streak to 10 games

The Houston women’s basketball team recently faced a tough stretch of games, losing to Colorado, Iowa State and Arizona.

UH’s last win was a 79-76 victory over No. 24 Oklahoma State on Jan. 14 at the Fertitta Center.

Despite strong individual performances from key players, the Cougars struggled with turnovers, defensive lapses and missed opportunities, leading to a 10-game losing streak.

Laila Blair sets career start record against Colorado

On Feb. 15, the Houston women’s basketball suffered an 83-60 loss to Colorado at the CU Event Center.

Despite an 8-0 Houston’s run in the final period cut the deficit to 13 points, and the Buffaloes closed the game with a 10-0 run, securing the 83-60 victory.

This game marked Houston’s first-ever Big 12 Conference match-up against the Buffaloes.

Despite the setback, graduate guard Laila Blair made history by setting a new record for the most career starts at Houston, with her 122nd appearance surpassing former guard Porshe Landry’s 121 starts. Blair contributed 18 points and was one of four starters to reach double digits.

“It just epitomizes who Laila is,” coach Ronald Hughey said. “Two things about her are that she’s strong in her faith and consistent; that’s what we love about Laila.”

Graduate guard Elyia Love and sophomore guard Kierra Merchant both scored 12 points and Redshirt sophomore guard Gigi Cooke followed with 11 points.

Houston started strong in the first quarter with Blair’s seven points, which put the Cougars ahead 13-9 at the first media timeout.

However, Colorado responded with a 12-0 run to take a 21-15 lead at the end of the quarter. The Buffaloes built on their momentum in the second, widening their lead to 43-24 by halftime.

The Cougars came out of the locker room with renewed energy, narrowing the gap to 14 points with contributions from Love and Merchant.

Colorado quickly regained control, finishing the third quarter with a 19-point lead and the Buffaloes held off Houston’s comeback to secure the victory.

Cougars fall to Iowa State despite late push

On Feb. 19, the Cougars struggled to maintain consistency on the road, falling 64-53 to Iowa State at the James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Houston made a late push, cutting the deficit to 56-48 midway through the fourth quarter. However, timely baskets from Iowa State, including a key layup by sophomore center Audi Crooks, pushed their lead back to double digits.

Turnovers remained a problem for the Cougars, who committed 11 giveaways, which led to 16 Iowa State points.

The Cougars were also outrebounded 42-27.

Early turnovers and Iowa State’s strong 3-point shooting made it difficult for the Cougars to overcome. Despite a strong fourth-quarter push, Houston could not make up the ground lost in the first half.

Blair led the Cougars with 13 early points, but Iowa State’s momentum in the second quarter pushed their lead to 42-27 at halftime.

Houston made defensive adjustments in the second half, limiting the Cyclones to 28% shooting.

Cooke added 13 points, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, while senior forward Peyton McFarland chipped in 10 points. Love also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists.

Turnovers cost Houston in overtime loss to Arizona

In a heartbreaking 74-72 overtime loss to Arizona on Feb. 22, the Cougars’s turnover issues continued to haunt them.

Despite a clutch 3-pointer from Love to tie the game with one second left in regulation, the Cougars couldn’t capitalize in overtime.

With the game tied and just one second remaining in the extra period, sophomore guard Summer Bostock fouled Arizona’s sophomore guard Skylar Jones, sending her to the free-throw line. The controversial call left fans outraged, and Hughey had to be restrained.

Jones sank both free throws, sealing the Wildcats’ victory.

Blair led the Cougars with 21 points and Love recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds, earning her fourth double-double of the season.

The Cougars held a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Still, they committed nine turnovers in the final period, allowing Arizona to take the lead for the first time since the opening minutes.

“It all comes down to having the confidence to secure the ball and make a pass,” Hughey said. “If we care for the ball, we win the game.”

The Wildcats redshirt senior forward Isis Beh and sophomore guard Jada Williams scored 18 points each to make a strong comeback in the second half.

With the loss, Houston falls to a 1-15 conference record and 5-22 overall.

The Cougars will continue their conference play on Feb. 26 against No. 10 TCU at Schollmaier Arena.

