Learning one’s culture should be encouraged

Every culture has a unique variation of traditions that represent the pride of its people. Family members and community members may pass down instructions for these, but that is not always the case. Languages, recipes, dances and more are often expected to be intuitively known.

Those who do not grasp key cultural elements are often looked down upon, facing judgment and alienation. They, then, have to learn their culture for themselves. While this may feel counterintuitive and even embarrassing, it is a fulfilling journey that should be encouraged.

School systems and other educational outlets are notoriously inadequate at teaching non-white history. These inadequacies have only grown worse as attacks on diversity continue. The consequences are more than a lackluster reading list; these regulations prevent students from knowing the triumphs and lives of their ancestors.

It is not safe to assume all cultural practices are being taught in the home. For many black and brown individuals, records from their bloodlines have been destroyed or lost.

Assimilation also largely influences what information and customs are passed down. To survive, many families were forced to give up the ways of their people and must continue to today.

A lack of cultural knowledge can lead to a rocky sense of identity. A feeling akin to imposter syndrome, some feel their inability to speak their native language or understand references takes away from who they are.

If one does not learn history and traditions from home or school, independent studying is the next option. But, as if finding an avenue to do this is not hard enough, the learner must confront complex feelings that arise in their journey.

Culture is not just the act of doing or knowing something, it is how people connect. For someone learning their native language, they may feel ashamed that they cannot speak with family members due to the language barrier. The lack of a richer connection and strong personal stake add to typical frustrations.

Fear also comes from practicing. Stumbling over words or incorrectly performing a ritual activity invites comparisons to the correct way. The learner may be judged by onlookers or be hard on themselves for not knowing better.

Though the process may be difficult, enculturation is extremely important. Now more than ever, with digital access to information and others who openly share the same journey, people have the opportunity to close the knowledge gap.

No matter how much or little is passed down, there is always more to know. It is impossible for a single family to relay the entire history of their people. There is always more history, events and people to know.

Learning one’s culture can lead to a stronger sense of identity. Rather than feeling like an outsider looking in, one’s new expertise will encourage them to proudly claim who they are and display those characteristics. This is not to say they could not before, but self-exploration provides confidence.

It is common for practices to change from generation to generation and even get lost entirely, but there is always a chance for reclamation. There is no shame in learning one’s culture and doing so should be applauded.

Anaya Baxter is an integrated communications junior who can be reached at [email protected]