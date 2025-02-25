The Red Poets Society: An organization amplifying artistic expression

The Red Poets Society, created by journalism junior Rami Toussah, is an expressive organization aimed at providing a platform to amplify artistic voices.

Toussah has been writing poetry since he was 15 and was inspired by his own artistic passion and the push of his friends to start his own society after failing to find an organization that peaked his interest on campus.

“It started as an idea a few years back when I was a freshman, I was looking for an org to express my poetry but couldn’t find any,” said Toussah. “Until my friends asked ‘why don’t you start it?’ and eventually I built up the courage to start The Red Poets Society.”

The society welcomes various talents apart from poetry such as singing, dancing and stand-up comedy.

They host events like karaoke night and an annual show titled Showtime at the Apollo, which was held last November. The event had a great turn out according to Toussah, and included trophies and medals.

“People like to express themselves through different mediums, that’s why we take pride in the fact that any artistic expression is welcome,” said Toussah. “Back in November we did Showtime at the Apollo, it is something we are proud of because we’re able to bring so many people to watch others express themselves.”

Showtime at the Apollo was made in collaboration with the Collegiate 100 and the NAACP, both organizations aimed to aid college youth, primarily run by African American students.

In honor of Black History Month the organization presents themselves as the Black Poets Society. During Feburary, they collaborated with other black organizations around campus to promote unity and community.

“Black History Month is a special month for us, we reach out to other black organizations to bring the community together and I feel like that can be done through the art of expression,” said Toussah.

Events honoring black historical figures and celebrating the black community are important for UH to hold considering how diverse the student body is.

However, Toussah emphasizes the importance of student led initiatives to celebrate diversity by providing a platform to minority voices.

“UH the first thing they take pride in and try to promote is diversity, but when it comes to expressing diversity the right way, I think it is essential that the students are the ones doing it,” said Toussah. “The campus ran organizations have trouble being a little tone deaf when representing us so I think it’s better minded if the students did that.”

The Black Poets Society’s editorial board took pictures accompanied by the ambassadors of the black organization they collaborated with to promote their cause. Their goal was to use black historical figures that promoted unity in community.

The team dressed in black attire as a nod to the Black Panther Party and posed in front of the Pan-African flag, a flag used to represent Black liberation.

“One prominent movement was the Black Panther Party, we took a lot of inspiration from them as a tribute,” said Toussah. “I think that no matter what you need to understand history in general, because there are many people that try to rewrite history and the conversation needs to be had.”

