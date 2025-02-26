April’s Angle: Know everything about grad school, friendship

Hi, and welcome back to another issue of April’s Angle, where I share my thoughts on everything from fashion and beauty to college life and beyond. If you have questions or need advice on any topic, I’m here to help! You can submit questions or opinions through the link in the April’s Angle highlight on @thedailycougar or message me personally.

How to maintain your social life in grad school

It is a well known fact that graduate school is very different from undergrad.

The demographic, atmosphere and social scene is different as there is a wider range of age groups and most people are focused on their degree and nothing else. Grad students are at different points in their lives– which can mean different social goals.

Balancing your social life in grad school can be tough, but it is essential for your mental well-being. Similar to undergrad, your social life in graduate school is determined by how much effort you put into maintaining relationships.

Here are some ways you can maintain your social life:

Prioritize socializing

Include social time in your list of priorities. Grad school is in a rigorous environment, it’s in your best interest to be focused on academics but try to prioritize socializing amongst your other goals.

Combine social time with necessary tasks like studying, gym sessions or coffee breaks. This will help you block off time for socializing without affecting your other tasks.

Find a community

Another way to maintain your social life is to find a Grad student community. Join organizations or professional groups on campus, this will help you stick to your career goals while also expanding your network and maintaining a social life.

LinkedIn is a good place to find organizations and professional events to attend. If you find it difficult to fit in a certain community, consider making your own. This is a way to be the representation you would like to see and to gain experience in other areas.

Maintain existing friendships

Try your best to maintain the existing friendships you’ve worked so hard to make! Schedule biweekly hangouts and if distance is an issue, stay connected by calling and regular check-ins.

Staying connected to existing friendships will help you feel less isolated in the midst of starting a new chapter. A good friendship will persevere through distance and other barriers.

Introverted?

As an introvert in grad school, maintaining a social life while preserving your energy can be a challenge. Choose quality over quantity. One meaningful friendship is miles better than five shallow ones.

Focus on the friendships that allow you to take time to yourself, avoid spreading yourself thin over multiple relationships and commitments, this can lead to immense burnout that can and will affect your academics.

Low effort activities

Engage in low effort social activities. Putting too much pressure on yourself to go out with an entire group or to attend an event you usually wouldn’t can make the process of making friends dreadful.

Carefully choose the social activities you want to engage in, plan casual hangouts and short informal interactions. This will help you maintain friendships without the added pressure of a big event.

Set boundaries

When prioritizing friendships and socializing, it’s easy to forget your boundaries and let them be crossed time and time again. Ensure you are clearly defining your boundaries to the people you meet to avoid any conflict in the future.

Know that it’s okay to say no, don’t let socializing interfere with your academic goals because at the end of the day, that is what you’ve worked so hard for.

With these tips I’m sure your grad school experience will be as fulfilling as undergrad!

