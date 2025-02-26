From ‘Wanderer’ to UH legend: How J’wan Roberts took advantage of extra years of eligibility

In graduate forward J’Wan Roberts’ first summer at UH, he was unaware of his surroundings when he walked into a kids’ camp hosted by coach Kelvin Sampson.

It was the first day of summer classes for Roberts, and he wandered down the ramp of the Fertitta Center, pulling out his school schedule.

Roberts then asked Sampson for directions to a building where he could find his class, which earned him the nickname “The Wanderer.”

“Ever since then, that kid has had my heart,” Sampson said.

Extended time

Now, in his sixth year at UH, Roberts isn’t just breaking records; he’s rewriting the narrative of college basketball, proving that success goes far beyond what happens on the court.

Roberts earned two additional years of eligibility: one after being redshirted his first year and another due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His extended time at UH has resulted in record-breaking achievements, making him one of the most impactful players in school history.

Earlier this season, Roberts achieved two significant milestones: He became the first Cougar to play 150 games and the 52nd player in school history to score 1,000 career points.

Roberts also became the winningest player in Fertitta Center history, earning his 63rd win at home against Jackson State, a number he extended to 76 with a victory over Iowa State on February 22.

Impact on UH

In an era where it’s common for college athletes to leave early in pursuit of the next level, Roberts chose a different path that benefited not only him but teammates, coaches and the entire Houston community.

When Roberts arrived at UH in 2019, adjusting to a new environment wasn’t easy, but the Virgin Islands native quickly found his place.

Over the years, the three-star recruit has blossomed into the heart and soul of the Cougars basketball team, leaving an undeniable legacy.

“How he performs is how I want the game to be played,” Sampson said. “J’wan has developed into a winner, a leader and a player his teammates and coaches respect.”

Throughout his career, Roberts has been a key figure in six of Sampson’s 11 years coaching the Cougars, leaving an indelible mark on the program’s success.

Entering one of his final games as a Cougar, Roberts took a moment to reflect on his time at UH, texting Sampson to express his thankfulness for the last six years.

Sampson responded with the same gratitude towards Roberts.

“I’m the blessed one,” Sampson said.

Graduate school

With the NCAA offering extra seasons of eligibility, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, many athletes turn to graduate school to remain eligible for collegiate sports.

Roberts was no different. In May 2023, he earned his bachelor’s degree in health promotion and entered his second year of graduate studies, pursuing a degree in human development and family sciences.

This decision allowed him to continue his basketball career and set him up for a future beyond sports.

According to the NCAA, less than 2% of college basketball players make it to the professional level, so Roberts’ choice to maximize his eligibility and pursue graduate studies has paved the way for a successful future both on and off the court.

As Roberts continues to break records and achieve new milestones, his legacy at UH is secure.

He’s living proof that greatness doesn’t only come from talent; it’s built through dedication, growth and making the most of every opportunity, even those you wander into.

