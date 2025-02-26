Houston softball finishes strong, despite setbacks in Cowgirl and Ragin’ Cajuns Invitationals

Houston softball endured a difficult week of competition after three of their seven scheduled games were canceled due to inclement weather.

The Cougars played in two tournaments, the Cowgirl Invitation and the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational, and concluded with a midweek matchup against Tarleton.

Cougars run-rule the Roos in first game of the Cowgirl Invitational

Houston softball started strong, securing their first run-rule victory of the season with an 11-3 win over the Kansas City Roos in five innings on Friday, Feb. 21.

All batters in the Houston lineup recorded a hit for the second time this season.

The scoreboard read 0-0 entering the second inning, but three consecutive singles from sophomore outfielder Mikalah Nitta, junior outfielder Gabby Rawls and freshman infielder Emilee Prochaska set the tone.

Sophomore catcher Reece Cammarn drove in the first run, followed by freshman pitcher/infielder Maddie Hartley’s two-RBI single up the middle to jump out to a four-run lead.

Kansas City responded in the bottom of the second inning, cutting Houston’s 4-0 lead in half.

The Cougars added to their lead in the third inning and exploded in the fourth. Freshman pitcher/infielder Brooke Wells hit a two-RBI triple to center field, later scoring on a single from freshman outfielder Ariel Redmond.

Houston ended the fourth inning with an 11-2 lead and secured the run-rule victory, allowing Kansas City one run in the fifth.

Hartley and Wells continued to shine as they combined for four hits and five RBIs to lead Houston to a commanding victory.

McNeese rallies late to defeat Houston 6-2

A late-game rally by McNeese was too much for the Cougars as they fell 6-2 in the second game of the Cowgirl Invitational on Friday, Feb. 21.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the first inning with a run scored on an error, and a sacrifice fly by Wells to jump in front 2-0.

The Cougars maintained the 2-0 lead until the sixth inning. However, a Houston error and back-to-back singles by McNeese set up a rally.

McNeese took advantage, with a grand slam by freshman outfielder Onna McElroy putting Houston in a 4-2 hole.

The Cowgirls continued to extend their lead, with freshman infielder Kassidy Chance scoring on an infield single to seal a 6-2 win over Houston.

Houston softball drops back-and-forth thriller in game one of the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational

Houston only played Louisiana in the tournament, with the following three games being canceled due to weather.

The Cougars couldn’t withstand Louisiana’s late-game rally on Saturday, Feb. 22, falling 8-7.

Inclement weather prevented what was initially scheduled to be a two-game slate, including a nightcap against Kansas State.

Louisiana scored with two homers in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars responded in the third inning, with sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins hitting her second triple of the season to score a run.

Still trailing 3-1 in the fourth, the Cougars rallied.

Hartley hit a three-run homer to give Houston a 4-3 lead, but Louisiana quickly tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the inning.

Houston regained the lead with a solo homer off the bat of sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchell. Still, Louisiana answered with a game-winning single up the middle in the seventh inning to win 8-7.

Back-to-back home runs propel Cougars past Tarleton

Wilkins and Redmond blasted back-to-back home runs to seal a 6-3 victory over Tarlton on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Cougar Softball Stadium.

Hartley picked up her third win of the season, which lead the team and Wells recorded the save during her outing.

Freshman catcher Isabel Cintron sparked Houston’s offense in the first with a one-out double to right-center.

A single and an error on a hit from Wells allowed her to score, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Wilkins walked in a run, and Redmond singled to bring in Mitchell, completing a three-run first inning.

Tarleton responded in the third by loading the bases. A walk and a defensive error brought in two runs, and a single tied the game at 3-3.

In the sixth, sophomore infielder Bethany Aguilar led off with an infield single, and Wilkins hit a two-run homer to give Houston a 5-3 lead.

Redmond then hit a solo shot to seal a 6-3 victory for the Cougars.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 10-4 on the season.

Next, the Cougars travel to San Antonio, Texas, for a weekend tournament hosted by UTSA.

After playing each UTSA, Boise State and Le Moyne in a round-robin, the teams will be seeded and play a bracket to close the weekend.

Houston opens the UTSA Tournament against Le Moyne on Friday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m.

