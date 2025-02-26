Pros, cons: Is graduate school for you?

Graduating is an exciting milestone to achieve however many students are faced with the dilemma of whether or not continuing to graduate school is a good choice.

Graduate school can connect you to employment opportunities, and higher status and expands your knowledge in your field. Grad school can be beneficial but it also has its downsides, here are some pointers to keep in mind when making your final decision on grad school.

The pros

Career Opportunities

One of the main reasons graduates decide to continue their education is due to the job opportunities they’ll receive by attending grad school. Having a graduate degree affects your qualifications and how much you will be paid.

Higher Salary

Applicants with graduate degrees tend to be hired for senior roles they otherwise would have had to progress toward that position. Due to this those with a higher degree tend to make more due to progressing at a faster rate.

Guaranteed Employment

According to Northeastern University, completing a graduate degree can enforce job security.

“Earning a graduate degree often enhances your professional credibility. In many fields, this can lead to increased trust from employers and colleagues, positioning you as a future leader or expert in your given field. This value can translate into greater job security,” the article published by Northeastern reads.

Specialization and Intellectual growth

Graduate degrees allow you to focus on a specific area or study, which grants you knowledge and expertise in that field. Having a specialization makes you an expert in your field of study which helps you stand out on the job market and your industry.

Furthermore, graduate programs engage you in advanced coursework and allow you to conduct research which helps intellectual growth and gaining a deeper understanding of your field.

Connections

Networking opportunities and access to top internships are offered in graduate school. These connections may help you down the line since you can receive job referrals and mentorship opportunities.

The Cons

Cost

The cost of tuition is one of the biggest limitations of a graduate degree. According to the Education Data Initiative, the cost of graduate school is around $62,000.

Though the cost of tuition could potentially be the reason for declining graduate school, first check in with your employer to see if they offer education funding. Some employers will sponsor your graduate education if they believe it will benefit the company in the long run.

Commitment

Graduate programs take anywhere between two to five years depending on the field of study due to students having to balance school work, research and more than likely a part time or full time job.

This can be especially difficult keeping in mind how demanding a graduate course is with diligent coursework and high expectations, these aspects can be physically and mentally draining leading students to burnout.

Limited Experience

Despite the higher status a graduate degree can give you, some employers prefer hands-on experience which can be difficult to get when balancing so much. It is important to research what option is better for your field of study whether it be continuing your education to receive an advanced degree or prioritizing expanding your real-world skills.

