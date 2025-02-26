Sabathia’s clutch hit caps Houston’s comeback against Sam Houston

In the eighth inning, a walk and a defensive error by Sam Houston set the stage for junior infielder Carsten Sabathia III’s two-run double, propelling Houston to a 4-3 victory in the Don Sanders Classic opener Tuesday at Schroeder Park.

Sam Houston freshman outfielder Sam Lee dropped a ball hit to left by sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard, allowing him to reach second. Junior infielder Cade Climie reached base on a walk, and both runners eventually scored on Sabathia’s double.

The Cougars’ offense remained mostly silent until the fifth and sixth innings when they led off each frame with solo home runs to right field.

In the sixth, junior infielder Connor McGinnis hit a home run that brought Houston within one.

Senior utility player Malachi Lott began the rally against his former team with a homer in the fifth. He pitched the next two innings and allowed only two hits to earn his first win.

After senior infielder Hunter Autrey’s home run in the fifth put the Bearkats up 3-0, the Cougars’ pitching staff surrendered only five more hits the rest of the way.

Sophomore pitcher Richie Roman recorded his fifth save of the year to secure the win.

In total, Houston struck out a season-high 12 batters.

Next, the 6-2 Cougars will head to UT Arlington for a weekend series from Feb. 28 to March 2.

