Breaking: Morning arrest in front of Student Center South

Thursday morning, UHPD made an arrest in front of the Student Center South. The individual was wearing a red UH jacket, according to the Cougar’s on-scene staff member.

UHPD made the arrest around 11 a.m. UHPD blocked off the roundabout in front of SC South until approximately 11:30 a.m.

As of now, there is no information regarding the reason behind the arrest. However, UHPD told The Cougar the individual was taken to Harris County Joint Processing Center.

This is a developing story and the Cougar will continue to update on it.

[email protected]