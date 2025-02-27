Houston’s Tank Dell: Long road to recovery after a breakout start to NFL career

Former University of Houston star wide receiver Tank Dell’s story is the definition of resilience. From being overlooked early on in his football career, coming out of Mainland High School didn’t stop Dell from building his path to the highest level in the sport.

The 5’10 receiver first went to Alabama A&M and Kansas Junior College, where he made an early mark before transferring to Houston as a mid-year junior in 2020.

Dell became a star with the Cougars, with two 1000-yard receiving seasons.

The Third Ward standout led the nation in receiving with 1398 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. Ultimately, the NFL became a reality for Dell as the Houston Texans drafted the UH product with the 69th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This ended up becoming one of the best stories of the draft, as Dell was the first Houston player to get drafted by the Texans. The former UH Cougar famously sent a DM to the Texan’s Instagram page saying, “Don’t let me leave this city”, which is exactly what transpired as the former Houston football team captain continued his career in H-Town.

Throughout the 2023 Houston Texans training camp and pre-season, Dell performed well and quickly formed a strong bond with fellow rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. This included a remarkable tip-drill touchdown in his first preseason game vs the Patriots. Dell then broke out onto the NFL scene and became one of the best rookie wide receivers in the league.

The Daytona Beach native exploded for 145 yards on seven receptions, including a 68-yard touchdown to put the game away at Jacksonville. Dell built strong chemistry with Stroud as he lit up the NFL with his incredible plays, including setting the Texans rookie record for most receiving touchdowns in just 11 games.

However, Dell’s season was cut short with an unfortunate fractured left fibula at the goal line where he was blocking in the team’s week 12 win over the Denver Broncos. His left leg was caught in a pile of Denver defenders and his own teammates.

The star rookie ended up with 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. In January 2024, head coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell was on track with his rehab.

Toward the end of April, there was shocking news of Dell getting shot in Sanford, Fla., near his hometown, as a bystander in a private event. Dell was hospitalized with a minor injury but was discharged and returned to Houston. A traumatic event that Dell described as being in the wrong place at the wrong time changed his perspective.

Dell overcame all that and returned, ready to improve from his rookie year. However, it was a slow start for the 2nd year wideout, receiving his first touchdown in week five. The targets, receptions and touchdowns were down but remained a reliable target for Stroud. The former Cougar then broke out in week 16 versus the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs for 98 yards on seven receptions.

On his 30-yard touchdown, Dell collided with teammate Jared Wayne, where he suffered a severe dislocated knee injury that also tore his ACL, MCL and LCL, including meniscus damage. Dell was taken to the hospital in an ambulance as the entire Texans team surrounded him in prayer.

Stroud was visibly shaken up and crying after seeing his brother down. “It’s not easy seeing your brother go down like that,” Stroud said. “I’m just torn up. That’s my best friend.”

Dell shared an Instagram post saying “Long Journey” and received a lot of support as he had the first of several surgeries on January 15th. A full recovery and return to playing is expected for Dell, most likely during the 2026 season. The 25-year-old made an appearance at the Texans home playoff game, where his teammates wore his shirt to support him as they wanted to win for Tank. Houston eventually won 32-12 over the LA Chargers.

Dell posted on X, “Idk why I keep going through sh!t but my faith still strong.”

For a player who has shown so much determination and work ethic to succeed, this isn’t the end of the road for Nathaniel Dell. It’s just another bump in the road.

“He’s built for it,” Stroud said.

