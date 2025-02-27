Measles outbreak in Texas spurs health concerns

An email regarding a recent measles outbreak in Texas was sent to students Thursday morning.

In recent weeks, reports of measles outbreaks across West Texas have sparked concerns for the medical community and for residents of the areas.

“The recent measles outbreak in West Texas has raised concerns,” said vice president for health affairs Jonathan A. McCullers.

Two cases were confirmed in Harris County in January, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

An unvaccinated school-age child died of measles in West Texas, the first known death in an outbreak, according to officials in Lubbock, Texas and the Department of State Health Services.

McCullers emphasized that Measles is highly contagious. An unvaccinated person can infect up to 18 others if they contract the virus.

The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can linger in the air for up to two hours, meaning exposure is possible even after an infected person has left the room.

Measles symptoms typically appear 11 to 14 days after exposure, though in some cases, it may take up to 21 days to develop them.

Symptoms include high fever, which may spike above 104°F, cough, sore throat with white or blue spots in the mouth and throat, runny nose, red watery eyes and a rash that usually appears three to five days after symptoms begin. The rash starts on the face and spreads downward.

If students develop symptoms, McCullers recommends they stay home from work or school and seek medical attention by contacting the Student Health Center at (713) 743-5151.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated is at risk of contracting measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The best protection is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which is highly effective when both recommended doses have been received, according to the CDC.

Most reported cases of the outbreak have been in children between five and 17 years of age, but anyone can contract it.

[email protected]