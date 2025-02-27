SGA holds first Senate meeting after lifting mandate: Discuss Moore, security drones

On Feb. 19, the Student Government Association convened for a special session. This is the first meeting since SGA fulfilled the requirements to lift their mandate.

At the meeting, SGA discussed a frustrating meeting with the police chief that Chief of Staff Daniela Gonzales was removed from, and new UHPD security measures including drones and senator removals.

Additionally, SGA’s new constitution will be presented to the student body on Feb. 25 and end on Feb. 27.

Meeting with Police Chief Ceaser Moore

Recently, the SGA’s safety and security committee met with Moore in order to discuss security proposals and recent crimes on campus.

SGA had several complaints regarding the meeting, including repeated questioning over their pepper spray contract, the removal of Gonzales from the meeting and perceived disrespect.

“I’m quite frustrated. Not the kind of meeting I was expecting,” said SGA President Diego Arriaga. “We got to talk for all of 15 minutes.”

SGA has recently secured a contract in order to provide 1,500 pepper sprays for students. The funding comes from a recent $63,235 donation from Harris County DA, of which approximately $40,000 of the funds are to go towards prevention items, including pepper spray.

Upon discussion with Moore, SGA was repeatedly questioned about the contract, said Arriaga and Vice President Austin Craig.

“I have never seen them give a thing to help the students on this campus in terms of self-defense, and when we do it, we get questioned for about ten minutes,” Craig said. “It was ridiculous.”

Instead of recognizing SGA’s efforts in providing a self-defense tool, Moore immediately questioned if the contract was cleared, said Arriaga.

“Some of those questions I understand. Distribution, I understand. Maybe asking the legality as well,” Arriaga said. “But when Daniela clarified the process, that was when Chief Moore kicked Daniela out of the meeting.”

However, Arriaga mentioned that Moore stated the meeting was closed-door, meaning only the president and vice president were allowed inside the meeting, even though Gonzales and Speaker of the Senate Tav Cockrell were invited.

Gonzales and Cockrell were listed on the Microsoft Teams calendar invite, and Gonzales continued receiving messages from the meeting’s chat even after her removal from the in-person meeting.

“I think it’s silly, the amount of arrogance he possesses to say ‘bring issues to me’ and decide not to listen to people,” Craig said.

This senate meeting follows a previous meeting on Feb. 12 where SGA voiced concerns about being unable to secure a meeting with Moore.

While suggesting ideas, Arriaga and Craig perceived that he was not listening to them. When they asked for improved security, Moore felt offended and counter-attacked them.

“He said don’t you ever say you want to improve because that means their security is not good. Say to increase it.” Craig said. “Our first meeting ever, those were his words.”

New UHPD security measures

UHPD has recently hired two drone pilots and UHPD will be able to use manually piloted drones on campus. The drones are a permanent new security measure implemented by UHPD, said Arriaga.

The drones will be equipped with cameras.

“Now they have overwatch capability and pursuit capabilities on staff,” Arriaga said.

UHPD is also implementing a virtual escort through the UHGO app, where UHPD will track your phone and escort you virtually. The app will feature a panic button that will trigger a UHPD response.

Additionally, UHPD has increased its number of patrols, hired more officers and rented additional golf carts for officer transportation.

Senator removals

SGA has removed five senators since the lifting of their mandate. All removals were related to eligibility, said Cockrell.

While under their mandate, the SGA was unable to address any SGA affairs including removing and adding new senators until they had passed a new constitution and bylaws.

