Where do your student fees go? Inside SFAC’s role

The allocation of funds to 33 campus units, which keep the lights on and resources available, relies on money from students’ pockets. However, not all units are funded equally.

This allocation of funds is determined by the Student Fees Advisory Committee.

SFAC is composed of five elected students, four administrators appointed by the president and one non-voting mentor.

As the advising committee, SFAC does not make the final decision, but their recommendations are the influence and guideline for each fiscal year’s budget.

This organization roots its values in being a voice for the student body, ensuring transparency and effective use of student fees.

With growing student demands for more transparency, here’s a breakdown of how SFAC operates:

Understanding student fees

When students pay tuition, they are not just paying for classes. Multiple mandatory fees can add up to $800 per semester. SFAC oversees $260 of this amount, known as the Students Services Fee.

For the 2026 fiscal year, the Student Service Fee is increasing to $280. With the projected enrollment of 44,517 students, this increase will generate an additional $890,340 for the committee.

Of the $20 increase amount, $3.50 will be going to the Student Health Center, while the remaining $16.50 will support the remainder of the units funded by the fee.

“For those concerned about the fee increase, it’s important to keep in mind that the demand for financial support often exceeds available resources,” SFAC said.

Organizations funded by SFAC can request money, either a permanent addition to their budget or as a one-time allocation.

Each year, these funds fluctuate and SFAC bases their readjustment or reauthorization of budgets on what benefits the student body.

Every unit allocation and fund is publicly available in the Students Service Fee Rate schedule.

With the review of President Renu Khator and Vice-President for Student Affairs Paul Kittle, the schedule has been approved.

Major budget allocations

According to the schedule, the top-funded organizations include Athletics, Dean of Students, Counseling and Psychological Services, Student Health center and the Vice President for Student Affairs Office.

These units have costly operational needs and provide important resources.

For example, CAPS requested eight one-time budget requests and ended up with a one-time budget of $168,010 for the 2026 fiscal year.

The schedule outlining budgets for the 33 units is detailed and complex, but students are encouraged to review how funds are allocated.

Student concerns and history

In recent weeks, students have raised concerns about how campus organizations are funded.

“I want to see more funds allocated and us as students being part of that process of where those funds are being allocated,” said public policy major Joshua Sambrano. “I know that there’s a lot of trouble that ended up happening with SFAC. I know that there was quite a bit of money placed everywhere else, other than public safety here.”

With documents like the Students Service Fee Rate Schedule, students can better understand how and where their money is distributed.

Last year, President Renu Khator has initially rejected the recommendations made by the 2023-2024 SFAC for the first time in 16 years.

The report, finalized before the beginning of the semester, recommended divesting $1.5 million from UH Athletics’ base budget. The committee proposed reallocating the funds — with around two-thirds remaining in the department’s budget pending future committee approval — into other student programs and services, along with an external review of the Athletics department.

Students have rallied behind the committee and protest sponsored by multiple student organizations was held at the 2024 Board of Regents meeting.

Despite student complaints, UH Chairman Tilman Fertitta made it clear that Athletics will receive its funding no matter what. He created a four person committee that resolved the tabled issue regarding the budget proposal made by the student committee.

The recommendations relocated a few student organizations to the University Center Fee, bolstering changes to Counseling and Psychological Services and additional compensation for current employees in CAPS, to help job retention rates in the department. UH Athletics continued to maintain its budget at $1.5 million.

