Coog Escorts: A student-led response to safety concerns

After a series of alarming crimes on the UH campus, a group of students has taken safety into their own hands.

Coog Escorts is volunteer-based, student-run organization and aims to provide safe walks for students from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

A student-led response

In early February, the UH community was shaken by a string of crimes, including two scooter robberies, a sexual assault at knifepoint and an armed robbery—all occurring within a single week.

For students like Samuel Shebeshe, a sophomore and one of the organization’s founders, the incidents were a call to action.

“We just want people to be able to have access to walk with somebody or walk with a group because it’s a lot safer and hinders crimes as well,” Shebeshe said. “We believe in the strength in numbers. There’s a statistic where robbers or people looking to do crime won’t approach you if you’re in a group. They look for people who are singled out, especially at night.”

Coog Escorts was created less than a month ago by Shebeshe, along with fellow founders Isaac Bacon, William Rickett and Quincy Britton.

The organization operates solely through their Instagram account, where students can request an escort through a direct message. The founders monitor the account and coordinate escorts through a group chat, ensuring that no request goes unanswered.

“When we see a notification, we know it’s someone who needs help,” Shebeshe said. “We respond and let them know someone is on the way.”

Building trust and safety

Since its launch, Coog Escorts has already assisted dozens of students and recruited a growing team of volunteers.

The founders have implemented strict safety measures to protect both escorts and those requesting assistance.

Volunteers are required to provide student IDs, and the organization conducts interviews with potential escorts.

“We don’t want random people knowing where students are going,” Bacon said. “Our goal is to create a safe, reliable service that students can trust.”

The initiative has resonated deeply with the UH community as they have already amassed over 1,000 followers on Instagram.

A community in crisis

The rise of Coog Escorts comes amid a broader conversation of concern regarding campus safety as the series of crimes left students feeling vulnerable.

The most harrowing incident occurred on Feb. 7, when a student was sexually assaulted in the Welcome Center student parking garage. Suspect Eric Latroy Brown was arrested on Feb. 18 after a civilian and student spotted him riding the METRO.

Brown, who has a criminal history dating back to 2004, is now being held on a combined $15 million bail, one of the highest amounts in Harris County.

The crimes sparked outrage and action across the UH community. On Feb. 12, students organized a protest demanding greater transparency and accountability from UH.

The demonstration was led by Deeds Not Words at UH, drew widespread media coverage across the Houston-area and culminated in a march to the office of UH President Renu Khator.

Current infrastructure

While Coog Escorts was born out of frustration with the current safety infrastructure, its founders emphasize that their goal is not to criticize UHPD but to fill a gap in services.

“I know people who tried to get a police escort from Cougar Place to somewhere else, which is right across from the UHPD station, and it still took them a while,” Shebeshe said. “With the amount of money students pay, they should feel safe enough to where UH can be like a second home.”

The UHPD security escort is available 24/7 at 713-743-3333.

“In 2024, the average wait time was seven minutes, and average time on call was 15 minutes from when the call is received until the officer completes the call,” said UH director of media relations Bryan Luhn. “Based on the numbers, UHPD Security Escort Program provides great customer service to the entire campus.”

Cougar Ride runs from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday. Rides can be requested through the UH Go app and Cougar Ride has added a third bus to its rotation following the crimes in early February.

The founders of Coog Escorts hope to eventually partner with UHPD or Cougar Ride.

“We are always open to opportunities to work with students on initiatives that strengthen our university and improve campus life and safety,” said Luhn. “To make our campus as safe as it can be, it takes the vigilance of every member of our community to look out for ourselves and each other.”

A message of solidarity

For the founders of Coog Escorts, the initiative is about more than just safety. Their mission is to ensure every student has the resources they need to feel safe and readily available.

“There are 50,000 students around you—you don’t have to walk alone,” said Britton. “Try to utilize our group, make friends, and never be walking alone.”

As Coog Escorts continues to grow, its founders remain committed to their mission. For now, their message is clear: stay safe, walk in groups and remember that you’re not alone.

Get involved

Students interested in requesting an escort or volunteering with Coog Escorts can reach out via their Instagram account, @CoogEscorts.

