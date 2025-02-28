Malachi Lott: A journey back to Houston

For Malachi Lott, baseball has always been about the journey. The senior outfielder and left-handed pitcher has seen his career come full circle.

“I’ve been doing both pitching and hitting my whole life, and it is something I enjoy,” Lott said. “I embrace the opportunity to do the extra work.”

Path back to Houston

He began his career at Houston, moved to Sam Houston State and has now returned to wear the Cougars’ jersey again.

Transitioning between programs is never easy, but his ability to adapt and excel at Houston and Sam Houston State speaks volumes about his work ethic and determination.

“It felt like God’s plan to return here, and I trusted my gut,” Lott said. “So, I’m back in Houston where it all started.”

Don Sanders Classic

Tuesday’s game marked the 178th meeting and the start of this year’s Don Sanders Classic, the second-most-played series in Houston history.

Lott has played in every Don Sanders Classic matchup since his freshman year; this season is no exception.

However, this time, Lott returns to the event, having represented both Houston and Sam Houston State on the field.

Stepping onto the field for yet another Don Sanders Classic, this time back in Cougar red, it’s clear that Lott’s journey has shaped him into the player he is today.

Already making history, he became the first Cougar since 2006 to hit a home run and earn a win in the same game, showcasing his dominance on both sides of the ball.

His clutch homer and strong performance on the mound fueled Houston’s victory, making the moment even sweeter against the team he once played for.

Lott’s versitily on display

Lott is a Portland, Texas native and was a standout athlete at Gregory-Portland High School.

He initially joined the Cougars for his freshman season and showcased his versatility as a player.

During his sophomore season in 2023, he played in 52 games with 41 starts, making an impact both at the plate and on the mound.

He recorded 11 multi-hit games, eight multi-RBI games and proved to be a threat on the basepaths, going 13-for-14 in stolen bases.

On the mound, he appeared in 11 games, starting seven, and struck out 21 batters across 23.2 innings.

After his time at Houston, Lott transferred to Sam Houston State, where he continued to impress.

He recorded 18 multi-hit games, including a five-hit performance against Baylor.

His bat heated up with a two-homer game against St. John’s, and he proved his reliability on the mound with nine scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

His ability to string together dominant performances made him a key player for the Bearkats.

Now, Lott is back where it all began, bringing the experience and confidence he gained from his time away.

“I have developed my power and ability to pitch since I’ve been here,” Lott said. “I am more mature with the game now that I have gotten some more innings and at-bats in.”

Building a UH legacy

His return to Houston is not just a homecoming but an opportunity to cement his legacy with the program.

Beyond the statistics, Lott’s return represents something more personal. Baseball has always been about adjustments, and he has made plenty throughout his career.

His versatility as a hitter and pitcher makes him a valuable asset to any team. Now, the Cougars are reaping the benefits once again.

Houston baseball is seeking success in a loaded Big 12 conference this season.

“This team is gritty,” Lott said. “We practice hard and get after it every day.”

Lott’s experience and steady presence could be crucial in guiding the team through the year’s highs and lows.

Lott’s impact on the Cougars will be closely watched as the season unfolds.

But one thing is sure: whether at Houston or Sam Houston, Lott has always found a way to make his presence felt.

Now, back in familiar territory, he has the chance to leave his legacy as a Cougar. One built on resilience, versatility and a relentless drive to win.

[email protected]