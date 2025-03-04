Houston softball clinches Birds Up Bash championship

The Houston softball team soared to a 4-1 record at the Birds Up Bash held at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas, to capture the tournament championship.

Cougars win championship game 15-11 against Boise State

Down by one run with only five outs left, the Cougars mounted a stunning comeback, scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to secure a 15-11 victory over Boise State and claim the Birds Up Bash title on Sunday, March 2.

The game began with a bang as sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchel launched a solo home run in the top of the second inning to put Houston on the board.

The Cougars added more offense in the third, with freshman outfielder Madox Mitchael and sophomore infielder Bethany Aguilar contributing back-to-back RBI singles.

Freshman pitcher Brooke Wells followed with a two-run home run in the fourth, extending the lead to 8-1, which was the Cougars’ largest advantage of the game.

Aguilar led the team in hits, going 4-for-5, marking her best outing of the weekend in the championship game.

However, Boise State rallied in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring eight unanswered runs to take a 9-8 lead.

The Broncos capitalized on an RBI single, a bases-loaded walk and a go-ahead three-run homer by junior infielder Sydney Groves.

Despite the setback, the Cougars refused to be rattled.

The game turned in the top of the sixth when sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins hit a game-tying RBI double.

Sophomore infielder Mandy Esman then drove in two more runs with a go-ahead double to give Houston an 11-9 lead.

The Cougars kept the pressure on with back-to-back bases-loaded walks issued to freshman catcher Isabel Cintron and freshman infielder Maddie Hartley, followed by a two-run double from Wells, bringing Houston’s lead to 15-9.

Boise State briefly threatened in the bottom of the seventh, narrowing the margin to 15-11 with a two-run triple.

However, freshman pitcher Nevaeh Brown, who had been solid throughout the tournament, shut down any further advances, tossing 3.1 innings and earning her second win of the weekend. She now sits at 4-0 on the season.

Houston defeats Le Moyne 5-2

Houston kicked off the Birds Up Bash with a 5-2 win over Le Moyne in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Freshman pitcher Rylee Michalak earned the victory, pitching four solid innings of two-run ball.

The Cougars had an early lead, scoring in the first inning on a throwing error and adding more runs in the second and third with wild pitches that allowed the Cougars to jump ahead 5-0.

Le Moyne responded in the fifth, threatening with a bases-loaded situation and cutting Houston’s lead to 5-2.

However, the Cougars’ defense held firm, preventing any further scoring.

Walk-off win over Boise State

In an exciting second game, Houston overcame an 8-7 deficit with a dramatic walk-off victory, 9-8.

The Cougars scored four early runs, including a two-run home run by Rawls and a two-run double from Mitchael.

However, Boise State surged back with six unanswered runs, including a three-run home run by freshman infielder Makenzie Butt.

With the game tied at 8-8, Wells delivered a crucial RBI single to tie the game, and freshman outfielder Ariel Redmond followed with a walk-off RBI single, sealing the Cougars’ fourth walk-off victory of the season.

Houston falls short against UTSA

Houston’s only loss in the tournament came against UTSA, which handed the Cougars a 5-4 defeat in the final game of pool play.

After a tough first inning, in which UTSA scored five runs, Houston mounted a comeback.

Wells and Redmond hit back-to-back two-out RBI singles, and Wells later added a two-run home run to make it a one-run game.

Despite the efforts, UTSA’s early lead held firm, and Houston dropped the game.

Rematch win over UTSA

In the knockout round, Houston rebounded with a 3-2 win over UTSA.

Sophomore pitcher Gigi Solis threw a complete game, allowing just two runs on two walks and striking out three.

The Cougars rallied from an early deficit, with Hartley drawing a bases-loaded walk to tie the game.

A subsequent hit-by-pitch extended the Cougars’ lead to 2-1, and Aguilar added an RBI single to make it 3-1.

UTSA responded with a pair of runs, but Solis retired eight batters in a row to secure the victory.

Looking ahead

Houston, with a 14-5 overall record, will return to action on Wednesday, March 5, at 6 p.m., when it hosts No. 3 Florida in a midweek contest at Cougar Softball Stadium.

This game kicks off a four-game homestand for the Cougars.

