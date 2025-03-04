The National Association of Black Journalists: Amplifying Black voices

The National Association of Black Journalists UH chapter creates a community offering mentorship, networking and learning opportunities for its members such as meeting with the Fox Television general manager, D’Artagnan Bebel and networking with other NABJ chapters across Texas.

“You get to talk to professionals that are already in the industry,” said Journalism senior and NABJ president Kori Alexander. “They have 20-30 years of experience and wisdom that they are able to teach us. You don’t get these types of opportunities everywhere.”

Alexander got involved with NABJ her sophomore year when she joined as secretary. At the time, the organization was in a rebuilding phase due to having a period of inactivity. NABJ was reintroduced by the last president Auyana Aird, who Alexander credits to having inspired her leadership role.

“I started off in my shell,” said Alexander. “I wasn’t eager enough to go out and interview people but seeing Auyanas leadership gave me the push and the courage to open up and grow.”

The NABJ held Black Business Week, allowing members to conduct interviews, write articles and produce visual content while simultaneously giving platform to small Black-owned businesses.

Beyond networking, NABJ has started their own talk show “Cougar Show Late Night” with help from CoogTV. The show is a student run talk show addressing topics relevant to the UH community.

The first episode titled The Power Within: Embracing Mental Health in the Black Community, touched on the importance of dealing with mental struggles in the black community and the challenges that come with.

“We have been working with CoogTV to produce Cougar Show Late Night,” said Alexander. “The first episode focuses on mental health, we just want to continue to hone in that mental health is important.”

Despite the society’s small size with five general members and six editorial members, Alexander strives to grow the organization and create a sense of sustainability to ensure NABJ remains active after her graduation in May.

Alexander values the role NABJ plays in the lives of aspiring journalists, especially Black journalists considering the journalism industry remains predominantly white and male.

“As Black journalists we are often placed in a box,” said Alexander. “We have to go above and beyond to be noticed. I believe that honing in on the skills you learn from workshops, seminars and classes is essential in this industry.”

As she prepares to graduate, Alexander encourages prospective members to get involved regardless of their major, expressing that writing can be a hobby and a creative outlet for students.

“When you tell someone’s story, you never know how it could impact them or others,” Alexander said. “Just come, Whether you want to write, produce, or just find a creative outlet, this organization is open to all.”

