UH’s Black history: Decades of activism, cultural recognition

UH welcomed its first African American student, Charles Rhinehart, in June 1962, marking the beginning of Black history at the institution.

Since then, the University has seen pivotal moments in the fight for equality, representation and cultural recognition on campus.

Black History Month, which traces its origins to a weeklong celebration in 1926, became a monthlong observance in 1970, thanks to the efforts of Black educators and students at Kent State University.

Six years later, President Gerald Ford officially recognized the month, urging Americans to honor Black history and culture.

At UH, Black History Month celebrations gained prominence in 1976, coinciding with the U.S. Bicentennial. Events included film screenings, discussions and performances honoring the contributions of African Americans.

That year, a documentary on Martin Luther King Jr. was featured at the University Center, along with speakers such as Leroy Anderson, a college placement specialist and the Rev. Ray Martin of the Progressive Amateur Boxing Association.

Advocacy on campus

Activism played a key role in shaping Black history at UH. In the 1960s, Irene Salinas reported that 13 members of the UH Committee on Better Race Relations were arrested during a peaceful demonstration against a city dump in the Sunnyside area.

UH students joined forces with Texas Southern University students and local residents, demanding the site be shut down.

Student voices have long amplified the need for progress. Valida Combs reflected on the struggles for freedom and the complacency that followed. She recalled that a decade earlier, Black students at UH had presented former Chancellor Philip G. Hoffman with a list of 10 demands, one of which called for the creation of an Afro-American Studies department.

Combs also highlighted the importance of increasing minority faculty representation and the role of the Black Student Union in campus life.

Keith Smith covered efforts by the Black Communications Collective, a group of Black communications majors at UH, to highlight the significance of Black newspapers.

Their exhibit, “Black Newspaper Expose,” aimed to raise awareness of the growing strength of Black journalism. Rita Crawford, a member of the collective, emphasized the importance of these publications in shaping public discourse.

Pioneering Black athletes

The integration of Black athletes at UH marked a significant chapter in the university’s history.

Warren McVea, a standout football player, became one of the first Black athletes to compete for UH in 1964. His arrival was groundbreaking, not only for the university but also for college football in the South, where racial barriers were still prevalent. McVea’s talent and determination helped pave the way for future Black athletes at UH and beyond.

Similarly, Elvin Hayes, a basketball legend, made history as one of the first Black players on UH’s basketball team.

Hayes, who joined the team in 1964, became a national sensation, leading the Cougars to the Final Four in 1967 and 1968. His iconic performances, including the 1968 “Game of the Century” against UCLA, solidified his place in college basketball history and brought national attention to UH.

These trailblazing athletes not only excelled on the field and court but also challenged racial stereotypes and inspired future generations of Black students and athletes at UH.

Cultural exchange

In a 1973 meeting, the African Student Organization elected officers and drafted a constitution to be presented to the UH Student Life Board.

ASO President Thomas Okoloise, a business junior from Nigeria, aimed to foster understanding between African and American students. He sought to challenge misconceptions about Africa, remarking, “The first tiger I ever saw was at the Houston Zoo.”

Angela Davis brought discussions of Black liberation and global revolution to campus in 1973, addressing a crowd of 2,000 at the UH World Issues Conference. She denounced the United States’ role in suppressing oppressed communities and predicted that its power was waning.

That same year, the National Black Science Students Organization was founded, and the Black Student Union partnered with Afro-American Studies to screen films in celebration of Black History Week.

Efforts to introduce Black history into UH curricula were met with resistance.

Gene Locke, chairman of the Committee on Better Race Relations, recalled that a petition calling for a course in Black history had been met with apathy, despite gathering 200 signatures. University policy required only 15 signatures for a proposed course to be considered, yet progress remained slow.

Despite obstacles, Black students and faculty at UH have continued to shape the University’s history through activism, cultural initiatives and academic contributions.

Their efforts have laid the foundation for a more inclusive campus and a deeper understanding of Black history within the UH community.

