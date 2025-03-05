Houston women’s basketball ends regular season with losses to TCU, UCF

Houston women’s basketball closed out their regular season with two tough losses: a 91-56 defeat at TCU and a 73-61 loss against UCF on Senior Day.

Despite strong individual performances, including career-high scoring efforts, the Cougars struggled to overcome their opponents’ offensive runs.

Houston falls 91-56 to TCU in road finale

The Cougars concluded their regular season road slate with a tough loss to No. 8 TCU.

Redshirt sophomore guard Gigi Cooke led Houston with a career-high 25 points, marking her sixth consecutive game in double figures.

Graduate guard Laila Blair contributed 15 points, moving closer to becoming the second all-time leading scorer in Houston history.

However, the Cougars struggled defensively, especially against TCU’s dominance from beyond the arc.

The Horned Frogs shot 13-of-28, including seven 3-pointers in the second quarter. TCU was led by Van Lith, who scored 26 points.

Cougars fall short against UCF in regular season finale



On Senior Day, the Cougars hoped to end their regular season on a positive note, honoring six seniors.

However, UCF had other plans, outscoring Houston in the second and third quarters to take a commanding lead.

The Cougars could not recover despite a strong performance from Blair, who scored 18 points and surpassed Higgins to become the second all-time leading scorer in program history.

Love also had a solid showing with 20 points.

Despite shooting 51.3% from the field in the first and fourth quarters, Houston’s offense faltered in the second and third quarters. They shot just 17.8% and missed all eight of their 3-pointers.

“The thing I was most disappointed with was that second quarter and that third quarter,” coach Ronald Hughey said. “We had great looks and shots at the basket and in the paint, but we didn’t put them down. You gotta make shots.”

Peterson led UCF with 25 points, while three other Knights players scored in double digits.

With the regular season now concluded, the Cougars finished with a 5-24 record and 1-17 in Big 12 play.

Their focus now shifts to the upcoming Big 12 Tournament, where they will need a strong performance to secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

In the first round of the tournament, the Cougars will face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 1:30 on March 5 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

