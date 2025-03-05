UTRGV stuns with six-run ninth inning to beat Houston baseball 9-5

UTRGV rallied for six unanswered runs in the ninth inning to hand Houston baseball a 9-5 loss Tuesday at Schroeder Park, marking the Cougars’ first midweek defeat of the season.

Houston held a 5-3 lead heading into the inning, when back-to-back singles by junior outfielder Rene Galvan and senior outfielder Hank Warren opened the inning for UTRGV.

Following a one-out hit-by-pitch issued to graduate infielder Isaac Lopez, redshirt junior infielder Thomas Williams hit a game-tying two run single to right field to knot the contest up at 5-5, handing sophomore closer Richie Roman his first blown save of the season for Houston.

With two outs, senior utility player Malachi Lott relieved Roman in hopes of keeping the game tied for the Cougars, but a go-ahead 2-RBI triple by senior catcher Steven Lancia, followed by a two-run home run to right field by sophomore infielder Armani Reygoza, put UTRGV up 9-5 to cap off their six-spot.

Facing their largest deficit of the night, Houston looked to rally in the bottom of the ninth, opening with back-to-back walks issued to sophomore utility player Pip Smalley and sophomore outfielder Tre Broussard, but UTRGV’s six-run top half held firm.

UTRGV opened up scoring in the contest with an RBI single by sophomore infielder Easton Moomau in the top of the first to give the Vaqueros an early 1-0 lead.

Houston responded promptly in the bottom of the first when a two-run double by junior infielder Carsten Sabathia III put the Cougars in front 2-1.

In the top of the third, Moomau responded with another RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. A leadoff single by Reygoza eventually allowed him to score on a wild pitch strikeout to give the Vaqueros a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth.

Another response by Houston came forward as an RBI single by junior catcher Kenneth Jimenez in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at 3-3, helping him reach base for an eleventh consecutive plate appearance.

From that point, both teams went a combined 2-for-19 before RBI doubles by junior infielder Connor McGinnis and redshirt sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez in the bottom of the seventh put Houston back in front 5-3.

Graduate relief pitcher Antoine Jean posted 4.2 innings of one-hit shutout ball with seven strikeouts for Houston.

The Cougars, at 7-4, will make the crosstown trip to Reckling Park to play rival Rice on Wednesday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m., for the start of the Silver Glove series and the second night of back-to-back midweek games.

