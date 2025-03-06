BREAKING: Ronald Hughey resigns as Houston women’s basketball head coach after 11 seasons

After 11 seasons, Ronald Hughey announced his resignation as the head coach of Houston women’s basketball, Houston athletics announced on Thursday.

“Houston, Mrs. Chizer, Dr. Khator, Eddie Nunez and all my former players and coworkers, thank you,” Hughey said in a statement. “I appreciate and love you.”

In Hughey’s final season, Houston, in its second year in the Big 12, went 5-25 with a 1-17 record in conference play. The Cougars’ last win was a 79-76 upset over No. 24 Oklahoma State on Jan. 14 at the Fertitta Center. His tenure ended on a 13-game losing streak and a second consecutive opening round exit in the conference tournament.

Hughey entered the role in April 2014, hired by then-athletic director Mack Rhoades just over two weeks after Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson’s hiring.

Hughey posted a record of 6-24 and 1-17 in American Athletic Conference play in his first season at Houston.

He compiled an overall record of 140-195 and a 65-119 record in conference play through nine seasons in the American and the first two seasons of the Big 12 Conference for Houston, eight of which were losing seasons. His teams made three WNIT appearances, all of which were first-round exits, and zero NCAA tournament appearances.

“We thank coach Hughey for his dedication to the Houston women’s basketball program and this great university,” athletic director Eddie Nunez said in a statement. “We appreciate coach Hughey’s efforts during his time at Houston and his loyalty to our student-athletes. We will conduct a national search to identify the next leader to move our program forward.”

