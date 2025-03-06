No. 3 Florida Gators chomp down on Houston softball in five inning shutout

Houston softball suffered an 11-0 run-rule loss in five innings to No. 3 Florida on Wednesday at Cougar Stadium.

The Cougars fell behind early as the Gators took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame on a solo home run by freshman outfielder Taylor Shumaker.

Florida extended its advantage to 2-0 later in the inning, and Houston never responded.

The Gators continued to chop down on Houston’s defensive mistakes, adding two solo home runs and a two-run single in the third inning that sealed the game.

Shumaker drove in three runs to push Houston’s deficit to 9-0 and put Florida in position for a run-rule victory.

The Gators tacked on two more runs in the final inning to close out the Cougars, 11-0.

Freshman utility Maddie Hartley reached base in her sixth consecutive game via the Cougars’ lone hit in the third inning.

Houston used five pitchers and freshman pitcher Gigi Sollis took the loss after allowing four hits, in 2.1 innings on the mound.

Houston is now 14-6 on the season.

The Cougars will remain at home to open conference play with a three-game series against Iowa State at Cougar Softball Stadium, beginning Friday, March 7.

[email protected]