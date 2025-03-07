A legacy of leadership: How Sampson’s seniors shaped Houston basketball

On senior day, Kelvin Sampson held it together as each of his seniors was called. But when graduate forward J’Wan Roberts, the winningest player in school history, walked down the red carpet, Sampson embraced him, his eyes welling with tears.

It wasn’t Roberts’ first time participating in the senior presentation. The same went for graduate guards L.J. Cryer and Mylik Wilson, who earned an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, senior guard Ramon Walker and forward Ja’Vier Francis joined them at center court, celebrating their careers in their final game at Fertitta Center, which has housed just six losses during Roberts’ six seasons in Houston.

These five individuals have undergone remarkable transformations since arriving at UH. Each took a different path, yet they all found success in Houston. It began with their recruitment, when Sampson and his staff handpicked them, not solely for their past accolades, but for the potential they saw in them.

Roberts, who arrived at Houston weighing 180 pounds, became a redshirt. Little did he know, he would play in the most games as a Houston Cougar, join the 1,000-point club and nearly hit 1,000 rebounds.

When Sampson recruited Francis, he had never played on the varsity team at Montverde Academy, but now he has started in 45 games for Houston, including every game during his junior season.

Cryer found his way back home through the transfer portal. Now, the four-time Big 12 champion has accumulated 1,000 points in the red and white.

Wilson took the long road to Houston, making it his third stop, but through many late nights in the gym, he has dramatically improved his shot, delivering a game-saving 3-pointer at Kansas.

Walker, a homegrown talent, has consistently shown up for his teammates, even through injuries.

Their success is based on their commitment to many core values, including attitude and effort.

“Sampson preaches that day in and day out,” Cryer said. “That solves all your problems. You just have to show up with the right attitude and give the right amount of effort, and things will go your way. If you have a messed-up attitude, you can’t expect things to happen for you.”

This senior class is composed of model athletes and leaders, each with plenty of experience, as Houston has reached the Sweet 16 five consecutive times and is a two-time Big 12 champion.

“I tell those freshmen every day, ‘You’re the luckiest freshmen in the country because you get to watch L.J., J’Wan, Mylik, Ja’Vier, and Ramon,’” Sampson said. “‘You get to watch those guys show you how it’s done.’”

Now, standing face to face with the players he helped mold, Sampson gets to celebrate not only their growth on the court but also the men they have become.

“They’re gonna go on from here and become great fathers, husbands. They’re going to be great in their communities,” Sampson said. “That’s part of Houston Cougar basketball. You learn how to be a great human being.”

