Houston men’s basketball associate coach Quannas White set for departure

Houston men’s basketball associate head coach Quannas White accepted the head coaching position at the University of Louisiana, the school announced Monday.

White has spent the past eight seasons on the sideline as a member of coach Kelvin Sampson’s staff, six as an assistant, and the last two as the team’s associate head coach after being promoted before the 2023-24 season.

His relationship with Sampson spans decades. From 2001 to 2003, he played under Sampson in Oklahoma and was a key contributor to their Elite Eight run in 2003, averaging 8.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Before landing in Houston, white served as an assistant coach at Tulane from 2014-16 and at WKU for the 2016-17 season.

UH has seen tremendous success throughout White’s tenure, with five regular-season conference titles, seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Sweet Sixteen’s, an Elite Eight and a Final Four appearance.

White has also played an integral role in player development, and numerous players, both current and former, have already congratulated him on the promotion on social media.

Sampson has stated previously that White was “past due” for a head coaching role and was thrilled to hear the news.

“That’s what you want to happen, that they leave you and they run their programs. It’s a dream come true for Quannas and I could not be happier,” Sampson said.

In the meantime, White will continue his role as associate head coach through the end of the NCAA Tournament.

