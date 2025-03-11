Houston softball claims their first Big 12 series win in school history against Iowa State

After a tough loss in the series opener, Houston softball won consecutive games to claim the series against the Cyclones in the opening weekend of conference play. Houston is now 16-7 on the season, as they picked up their first Big 12 series win in school history.

Cougars fall 8-10 in series opener

Houston fell to Iowa State in the series opener on Friday at Cougar Softball Stadium.

Although the Cougars claimed a strong 8-2 lead in the fourth, Iowa State bounced back in a dramatic fashion to send the match into extra innings.

After a scoreless 7th frame, the Cougars were unable to respond to two runs scored by the Cyclones in the 8th inning, allowing Iowa State to take the win 10-8.

Freshman utility Brooke Wells, sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchell, and sophomore outfielder Jordee Wilkins hit three consecutive home runs in the fourth inning, marking the first time the Cougars hit three consecutive home runs since 2005. As a result, the Cougars scored five runs in the fourth, taking an 8-2 lead.

Houston put up eleven hits in the game, the sixth game this season for the Cougars with ten or more hits.

Wells entered in relief credited with the loss after giving up three runs. Freshman pitcher Abby Huhn secured the win for the Cyclones, only allowing two hits over four innings pitched.

A dominant performance by Houston evens the series

Houston beat Iowa State Saturday 6-2 to tie the series.

After an uneventful first inning, Houston scored three runs in the second to take a strong lead and held the lead for the remainder of the game.

Wilkins led the way for the Cougars with two doubles and four RBIs.

Houston finished with six runs on seven hits, while Iowa State finished with two runs and five hits.

Freshman pitcher Rylee Michalak claimed the win for the Cougars, only giving up four hits over five innings. Redshirt junior pitcher Paris Lehman recorded her fifth career save for the Cougars, while junior pitcher Jaiden Ralston took the loss for Iowa State, giving up five runs.

Iowa State struggled to score runs, with only bringing in one run in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Houston claims a series win in the final frame thriller

Houston won 3-2 over the Cyclones Sunday to claim their first Big 12 series win.

In a tension-filled seventh inning, Wells batted in Wilkins for the Cougars’ fourth walk-off win of the season.

Wells led the way for the Cougars offensively with two hits and two RBIs.

Houston took the first lead of the game in the third inning 1-0; however, the Cyclones responded in the fourth by tying the score on a bases-loaded walk. Houston quickly responded, however, with an RBI by junior infielder Mandy Esman to reclaim a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Iowa State junior Sydney Mallot tied the score 2-2 with a solo home run.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Nicole Bodeux recorded the win for Houston after allowing only one hit. Cyclones sophomore pitcher Lauren Schurman claimed the loss for Iowa State, allowing one run on three hits over just over three innings.

Next, the Cougars will travel to Stillwater, Okla. to play Oklahoma State on Friday, March 14, at 6 p.m. for a three-game series.

