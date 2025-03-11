Spring break activities to enjoy

Spring break has finally begun and most Coogs have plans to either visit their families or go on a vacation.

However, some students decide to stay back and spend their spring break in Houston and at UH. Here is a list of things you can do during the break if you aren’t traveling.

Clean the clutter

During college hours, it becomes difficult to manage time. Students have to juggle between classes, working and completing assignments.

It is common to feel lazy and let clutter accumulate in your room, closet or even the study space. Spring break is the perfect time to clear this out.

You can sort through need and throw away stuff that are of no use anymore. It is also an awesome time to go through closets and donate clothes if they haven’t been worn in a while.

This will clear out unnecessary clutter while making some space for new summer outfits!

Catch-up on pending assignments

For those of who have pending assignments due the week after spring break, make sure to keep those dates in mind.

Don’t forget and push them towards the very end of the week. This is the time when students can put in all their efforts and get that perfect A in these assignments.

This is also a good time to start studying for the finals and prepare for future tests. It’ll give students a good head start and relieve of stress later during finals.

Learn a new hobby

One week is a good enough time to pursue and develop new hobbies. Students can try things like cooking and baking or start learning a new language.

For those who still don’t have their driver’s license, this is the right time to get those driving lessons and apply for the license.

If students want to try something interesting, learning how to knit, crochet, perform basic magic tricks with cards and basic video and photo editing skills is also a great start.

Attend the Rodeo

As a Texan, or a someone living in the State especially Houston, everyone should definitely attend the Rodeo once!

Spring break is a great time to do so considering the weather would be pleasant and there would be no stress of attending classes the next day. It can be a little crowded, but it’ll be worth it.

If you’re attending the Rodeo for the first time, here is everything you need to know and be prepared before attending!

Attend St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

It’s time to dress up in Irish green and enjoy Houston’s 64th annual St. Patrick’s day parade in Houston on March 15. This is also one of the largest in the United States.

Students can also volunteer and become a part of the parade. There will be games, food, performances, live bands and more that can be enjoyed with a bunch of friends as well.

Restaurant hopping and enjoying the special Irish dishes to celebrate this long-rooted heritage is the perfect way to end the day.

Relax, recharge

Relax and recharge yourself for the upcoming week of grind again. After almost two months of hard work, everyone deserve this break.

Stay at home, relax on the sofa and watch comfort web series and movies. If you don’t feel like sitting at home, go explore local coffee shops and bars.

If your friends are also in town, invite them over and plan out a BBQ or game night in your backyard and make some amazing, sweet memories!

Enjoy the break Cougars!

