Security, risk management consulting firm hired by UH

President Renu Khator provided an update to the UH community about the safety and security initiatives through an email on March 11.

The University has hired a security and risk management consulting firm to help review the safety systems on campus and recommend improvements.

The firm specializes in university security and has worked with several large universities across the nation, according to the email.

“I have also established a seven-member ad hoc Presidential Advisory Task Force on Campus Safety to assist me and my cabinet in working with the consultant and developing future strategies,” Khator said through the email.

The members of the task force include faculty senate, President Holley Love, staff council President Karl Hearne, Student Government Association President Diego Arriaga, Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine student Olga Botwinick, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Department of History Associate Professor Todd Romero, Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership Dean Dennis Reynolds and Associate Provost of Education Innovation and Technology Jeff Morgan.

Khator also advised everyone to familiarize themselves with the facts about safety on campus. She also invited and requested that readers provide their thoughts and solutions that can be shared with the consultant.

Parents and students can send their thoughts to faculty senate President Holley Love or Staff Council President Karl Hearne by March 23.

“Your input will be valuable as the consultants prepare for their campus visit in late March,” Khator said. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to build a stronger, safer campus.”

