SGA comes to a stand still, no elections this semester

March 5, the Student Government Association convened for a special season to announce the possibility of the organization being held at a stand still.

Student body rejects new constitution

The SGA presented the student body with an updated version of the constitution. In the email, they stated that this constitution presents an opportunity to strengthen the organization’s structure, functionality and relevance.

On Feb. 26, students could vote to either agree or disagree with the updated version. The results came out to 381 for disagreement and 71 for agreement, according to former Sen. Jesus Nieto.

Many students on campus found an issue with the updated constitution. One of those opposed voices, Deeds Not Words at UH, urged students to vote no due to the lack of transparency with the student body and radical expansion of executive powers.

“This constitution is a gross overstepping of UH administrators and SGA executive branch members to undermine fair representation for the student body,” DNW said.

Future of SGA

The SGA cannot continue to hold elections due to the failed agreement between the student body and the constitution.

If no changes are made between now and the end of the 61st administration’s term, March 31, the SGA will not exist during the summer and elections will resume presumably during the fall.

Without elections, the current members will have to leave their positions at the end of the term. No extended time in the office will be allowed.

As of now, the SGA is in a find-out phase, said Speaker of the Senate Tav Cockrell.

If the constitution is not agreed upon, a consulting company will be hired to help draft one over the summer.

“I mean at this point our next option is just lay down and just die, or we put it back up and we are going to have to actively fight and campaign with facts,” Cockrell said.

Even if the SGA were to pass a new constitution through the administration, senate and the student body, there will be a period without any student representation.

SGA presented multiple solutions to Vice Chancellor Paul Kittle on how to continue the work of the organization if dismantled.

These solutions included creating an advocacy board or bringing students together to meet with the admin. The ideas were rejected by Kittle and would not be recognized as any official channel.

“There is no other organization on this campus that has the direct connection to the administration and the ability to make the change that we have,” Cockrell said.

Election plans by the Senate

After much disagreement on how to continue with the short time, senators still wanted to show the administration that the SGA is election-ready and will not give up.

A plan to continue the elections was tentatively suggested as well.

In the possibility that SGA would put together an election, they would have to approve an Attorney General and an Election Commissioner candidate.

This could take an unspecified amount of time. The election itself would consist of a two-week registration period and 48 hours of voting. There is no specific time for a campaign period.

Multiple members of the chamber mentioned the past failings of SGA up to that point.

The Legislative Branch Advisor pointed out that SGA could have started the election process, assuming it was going to be passed, rather than waiting.

“As much as I want to be like ‘Yes, guys, we need to fight to keep SGA, this great institution, I can’t say that without laughing,” said Sen. Jason Jacobs. “As much as I want to do that, I feel like we’ve kind of lost that ability. We had the chance and I think we lost it.”

New bills

The Black Student Leadership Council Bill was passed to provide spaces for all Black student organizations on campus. The goal is to bring leadership and create bonds between the community.

The Life Skills and Campus Success Act was passed to help connect with incoming freshman and transfer students.

This act is based on education and involvement, creating a smoother translation for students who have never lived away from home.

