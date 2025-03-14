Cougars clash in Big 12 semifinals: No. 1 seed Houston set to face No. 4 seed BYU

On Friday, March 14, Houston men’s basketball will face off against the BYU Cougars in their seventh consecutive conference tournament semifinal.

The Houston Cougars are coming off a 77-68 victory against Colorado.

BYU’s quarter-final performance

BYU returns to T-Mobile Stadium after a gritty 96-92 win over No. 3 seed Iowa State on Thursday night.

The Cougars were led by junior forward Richie Saunders, who scored a team-high 23 points, including a clutch three-pointer in the final minute that sealed the victory for BYU.

It was a record-breaking game for the Cougars, as Saunders was joined by senior center Fousseyni Traore and graduate guard Trevor Knell, who contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Together, the trio helped BYU set a tournament record for the most three-pointers made, finishing 18-for-36 from beyond the arc.

BYU will rely on Saunders, Traore and Knell as they battle for a championship spot against Houston.

Houston’s quarter-final performance

On Thursday night, Houston defeated Colorado, never trailing for more than 29 seconds during the game.

Junior guard Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 19 points before fouling out.

Senior guard L.J. Cryer and junior guard Milos Uzan each contributed 14 points to help secure the win.

With 18 minutes remaining in the second half, senior forward J’Wan Roberts suffered a right ankle sprain, forcing him to watch the remainder of the game from the bench.

While Roberts’ injury is a setback, the Cougars have a much deeper bench this season compared to last year, which allows them to maintain a high level of play despite the injury.

Previous matchup between the two teams

The Cougars met once earlier this season in early January, where Houston snapped BYU’s four-game win streak.

Sharp scored 18 points, and redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux added 15, leading Houston to an 86-55 victory.

Houston dominated the boards, out-rebounding BYU 37-24, and showcased their sharp shooting, hitting 47.1% of their three-point attempts compared to BYU’s 33.3%.

Where to watch and listen

You can watch the battle of the Cougars on ESPN2, with Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla and Kris Budden calling the action.

The game can also be heard on 950 AM KPRC and the Varsity Network app, with Jeremy Branham providing the commentary.

