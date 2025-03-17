UH pauses construction projects, cites financial uncertainty

The University paused all new capital construction projects and enhanced its safety and security initiative, President Renu Khator announced in an email to faculty and staff Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025.

“You are probably aware of many changes taking place at the federal and state levels that directly impacted the financial landscape of higher education,” Khator said. “Budgetary pressures compiled from all directions, whether from the reduction in federal grant funding, the freeze on institutional enhancement funding or the Texas House settlement regarding Name, Image and Likeness. What we know at this point is only overshadowed by what we do not know.”

The University’s Centennial Campus Enhancement Project will be paused for the next three months or until May 31.

Projects funded by donors or the legislature through capital construction funds are exempt from the pause.

Other exemptions include the Campus Lighting and Security Enhancement Project, Wilhemina’s Grove Improvements, the Hobby School of Public Affairs Academic Building and the renovation of Agnes Arnold Hall.

Any project currently under construction will continue to proceed per the scheduled timeline, said Khator.

The decision came as universities and governmental institutions across the nation grapple with cuts to federal funding.

In February, the Trump administration announced deep cuts to National Institutes of Health grants for research institutions, a shift that could reduce funding to some universities by more than $100 million, according to the Associated Press.

While Congress is considering long-term cuts to these grants, which typically fund about $48 billion worth of research annually at 2,500 universities, medical schools and other research institutions.

Trump’s administration also vowed to pull federal money from colleges that defied his agenda on issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion programs, transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports and student protests he deemed illegal.

In response to the cuts, universities have implemented measures similar to those UH, including hiring freezes.

This is a developing story and The Cougar will continue to update on it.