Houston baseball swept by Texas Tech in Big 12 opening series

Despite the Red Raiders early struggles in the season, Texas Tech controlled the series offensively and defensively leading to three-straight wins over the Cougars.

Houston falls 4-1 in first Big 12 matchup

The Cougars fell to the Red Raiders 4-1 in a tightly contested defensive battle, snapping their four-game winning streak.

Despite entering the game with a 3-11 record and on a three-game losing streak, Texas Tech played simple, effective baseball. They recorded 10 hits, and scored all their runs on RBI singles.

Meanwhile, Houston’s offense was stifled throughout the game. The Cougars managed just one hit: a home run from junior infielder Connor McGinnis, which accounted for their only run.

The game was scoreless through the first two innings, but Texas Tech struck first in the third with an RBI single from junior outfielder Damian Bravo.

In the fourth, sophomore infielder TJ Pompey added another RBI single for the Red Raiders. McGinnis responded with a solo home run to right field, narrowing the lead to 2-1.

Texas Tech then extended their lead with two more RBI singles: one from senior infielder Robin Villeneuve in the fifth and another from sophomore outfielder Logan Hughes in the seventh, bringing the score to 4-1.

Houston’s offense couldn’t generate any more runs, and they dropped their first Big 12 game of the season.

The 10 singles allowed by Houston marked the first time since April 25, 2023, against Lamar that they had given up 10+ hits without allowing an extra-base hit.

Tech’s sophomore pitcher Mar Heuer earned the win, improving to 1-1. He pitched six innings, striking out five batters, allowing just one hit and one earned run.

Sophomore pitcher Parker Hutyra earned his first save of the season, pitching three hitless innings with two strikeouts.

Junior pitcher Paul Schmitz was handed the loss, dropping to 3-2. He pitched five innings, striking out one and allowed six hits, three earned runs and two walks.

Cougars lose game two and the series in offensive slugfest

Game two was a complete contrast to game one, as Houston and Texas Tech engaged in a high-scoring offensive battle. The Red Raiders emerged victorious 13-8, clinching the series.

Texas Tech capitalized on big innings in the second and third, building an eight-run lead early. Houston fought back with a six-run fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The Raiders took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run home run from Villeneuve. Houston answered with two runs of their own: one from an RBI double and the other off a fielding error.

Texas Tech broke the game open with a nine-run outburst in the second and third innings, highlighted by two 2-RBI doubles and a two-run home run from Hughes, pushing the lead to 11-2.

The Cougars responded with six runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run from senior utility player Malachi Lott, to trim the deficit to 11-8.

However, UH couldn’t muster any more offense. Texas Tech added two more runs, with lead-off home runs from Villeneuve in the sixth and Hughes in the ninth, securing a 13-8 victory.

McGinnis extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-hit performance.

Tech’s senior pitcher Jack Cerbert earned the win, improving to 1-2. He pitched 5.2 innings, striking out eight and allowing only two hits.

Three Red Raiders players had three-hit games: Bravo, Villeneuve and Hughes. Villeneuve and Hughes each hit two home runs.

Houston’s senior pitcher Grayson Drezek took the loss, falling to 2-1. He pitched 1.2 innings, striking out three, allowing seven hits, and surrendering six earned runs. Lott went 1-for-3 with a home run, one run scored, and two RBIs.

Texas Tech completes the sweep over Houston

While the first two games were competitive, game three was a lopsided affair, as the Red Raiders routed the Cougars 11-1 in eight innings due to the run rule.

Texas Tech’s offense exploded for 12 hits and 11 RBIs, scoring in five of the eight innings, including a three-run first inning and a four-run eighth.

Houston, despite recording seven hits, struggled offensively. Their lone run came in the third inning off an RBI double from McGinnis.

Tech’s junior catcher Dylan Maxcey led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, and three RBIs.

Houston sophomore pitcher Richie was tagged with the loss, dropping to 0-2. He pitched one inning, striking out one, allowing four hits, four earned runs, and walking three batters.

The sweep dropped Houston’s record to 11-7.

Next up

The Cougars will look to bounce back on Tuesday, March 18, when they travel to Constellation Field in Sugar Land for game two of the Don Sanders Cup against Sam Houston, before playing game three later that same day. They will then head to Orlando to face UCF from March 21-23.

