Houston softball shutout by No. 14 Oklahoma State in weather-shortened series

Houston softball fell 3-0 in its lone matchup against Oklahoma State on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium after inclement conditions caused partial cancellation of the originally scheduled three-game series.

A scoreless first inning set the stage for either team to take advantage in the second frame.

While the Cougars were not able to generate any offense, the Cowgirls captured a 1-0 lead when an Oklahoma utility reached on an error and senior infielder Megan Bloodworth hit a triple down center field for the first run of the matchup.

Houston never responded, recording its only hit in the fourth inning.

Oklahoma extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth as Bloodworth continued to find success at the plate, hitting a solo home-run to left field pushing the Cowgirls lead to two runs.

Eyeing a complete shutout, Oklahoma hit a single through the left for the last run of the game, moving Houston’s deficit to the final score of 3-0.

Defensively the Cougars showed promise holding the offense powered Cowgirls to three runs, marking only the eight game of the year in which Oklahoma recorded three runs or fewer.

With the loss, the Cougars are now 16-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Up next

Houston heads home for its rescheduled midweek matchup against Lamar on Tuesday, March 18.

