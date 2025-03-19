UH offers free self-defense classes for students

The campus recreation and wellness center introduced self-defense classes where students can learn escape-based techniques, striking, ground game, weapon defense and other important techniques.

This is a 4-week class that meets twice a week and another crash course that meets every Friday, at 1:30 p.m. There are 20 spots available for each class.

The instructors guide students through realistic attack scenarios, enabling them to practice effective escape techniques as well.

“I want each student to have the confidence to walk around knowing they can defend themselves,” said instructor and kinesiology and exercise science junior Andrew Roy.

Roy says that gaining the feeling of security is important for each and every student. As a staff member of the CRWC, he hopes sharing these skill sets with others will benefit them in the long run.

Originally, there was only supposed to be one class offered, priced at $76. However, in response to the crime activities earlier on campus this semester, the fitness program decided to cut the fee and make it free for everyone to attend.

The program also found it necessary to provide more in-class opportunities, adding an extra class to the schedule.

The concerns for students’ safety and providing a healthier and better campus life influenced these changes.

“We should continue to have this class available because it is an important set of skills to learn,” said UH student and attendee Bilquees Fatima. “I want to attend further to make myself more equipped.”

Fatima had the campus disruptions on her mind when she attended the first class. However, after the class, she said it exceeded her expectations and would definitely be interested in coming back.

She also expressed the importance of adjusting the prices of the class, emphasizing how important these skills are for students.

Students can attend the next one-day class on March 21 and March 28.

