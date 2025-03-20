American Sign Language program shuts down at UH

The College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences is closing down the Interpreting and Translation – American Sign Language/English program. After May 2028, students will not be able to enroll in the program.

The program was established in 2009 and the first cohort graduated in 2012.

The course enabled students to be interpreters and translators. However, the ASL language program that teaches students the basics of ASL, similar to a Korean or Arabic language program, will continue to be offered.

“The decision to phase out the INTN program was based on routine program evaluation to ensure the college’s resources align with student priorities,” said Director of Media Relations Bryan Luhn. “The college will gradually shift resources to areas with higher student demand and instructional impact.”

The college considers factors like student demands, faculty availability and cost-effectiveness while making such decisions.

However, despite this decision to balance the University’s resources, Luhn emphasizes that UH remains committed to supporting students in completing their degree requirements.

Students currently enrolled in the INTN major will be able to complete their degree as planned.

“CLASS is committed to continuing the high-quality education and training that it is known for, through May 2028,” Luhn said.

Students who are seniors and are scheduled to graduate in May 2025 won’t be affected by this decision. Their progress will move as planned.

Students who are juniors, pre-INTN freshmen and sophomores won’t be affected and their progress will move as planned.

However, some courses may change modality, but all courses required for the degree completion will be offered, until freshman students graduate in May 2028.

For more questions, students can contact their INTN faculty.

[email protected]