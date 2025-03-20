Houston softball powers past Lamar with late inning surge

A three-run sixth inning, including back-to-back solo home runs from sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchell and junior infielder Mandy Esman, gave Houston softball the firepower to secure a 10-6 win over Lamar on Tuesday at Cougar Softball Stadium.

For the third time this season, every Houston starter recorded a hit.

As sophomore infielder Kayley Prudhomme singled to right field freshman outfielder Ariel Redmond scored the Cougars’ 10th and game’s final run in the sixth.

The previous inning was also a three-run affair that ended with Houston walking away with the lead.

The Cougars exploited Lamar’s pitching. With the bases loaded, Prudhomme drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch that allowed Mitchell to walk in Houston’s fifth run that tied the game at five. The next at-bat, freshman catcher Isabel Cintron walked, which allowed junior outfielder Gabby Rawls to score.

Houston wasn’t done yet, as freshman two-way Maddie Hartley singled to push Mitchelle in to score.

Lamar racked up three of its own in the fifth via a two-run double from sophomore utility Raigan Brannon and a one-run double from sophomore infielder Veronica Harrison.

Houston scored its first two runs in the first inning with freshman two-way Brooke Wells hitting a double to push Cintron home. She scored herself after Easman reached base on a fielder’s choice.

The game was tied at two by the top of the fourth after Lamar’s junior infielder Gracee Hess homered and sophomore utility Aubrey Brown scored an unearned run.

In the bottom of the frame, Hartley singled to left field, which allowed both Cintron and Redmond to score to give the Cougars a short-lived advantage.

Freshman pitcher Rylee Michalak earned the win, allowing a run over 2.1 innings.

Houston is now 17-8 on the season and 12-4 at home and will host BYU March 20-22.

