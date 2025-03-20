New dean assigned for C.T. Bauer College of Business

The Office of the Provost announced Dr. Xianjun Geng as the new dean of the C. T. Bauer College of Business. He will be officially arriving on campus on May 1.

The decision comes after a nationwide search for the college’s dean by a committee co-chaired by Professor of Finance Vijay Yerramilli and College of Optometry dean Michael Twa.

Dr. Geng is a renowned scholar and researcher in the fields of pricing, supply chain management, business analytics, information security and behavioral economics.

He also serves as a senior editor for Production and Operations management.

Dr. Geng earned his bachelor’s degree in automatic control and enterprise management, a master’s degree in engineering in pattern recognition and intelligent systems from Tsinghua University in Beijing and a Ph.D. in Management information systems from the University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. Geng was working at Tulane University where he served as a Senior Associate Dean for Academic Progress, professor of management science and Freeman School distinguished chair in business.

“We look forward to welcoming him to UH soon and are eager to work alongside him in further elevating the academic profile of the C. T. Bauer College of Business,” said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Diane Z. Chase through the email.

Previously in June 2024, Praveen Kumar was announced as the interim dean and has been leading the College of Business for the past nine months.

“Interim Dean Praveen Kumar deserves many kudos for his steadfast leadership and guidance,” Chase said. “We all appreciate him stepping into the interim dean role and supporting Bauer College for the past nine months.”

Chase also mentioned that the decision to announce Dr. Geng as the dean came from the feedback and participation in the open forums by the students.

