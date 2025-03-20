What It Do BBQ brings smoked flavor, southern hospitality to UH

What It Do BBQ, a new food concept near the Stadium Garage, had its official grand opening Feb. 26, 2025.

From Sugar Land to UH

What It Do BBQ originated as a small Black-owned business in Sugar Land, Texas as Williams Smokehouse BBQ and Blues, a casual sit-down restaurant with servers that also offered catering services and a food truck.

Its arrival on UH’s campus has changed that initial operation into a counter service with grab-and-go food for students walking by to enjoy.

“The barbecue is more traditional and nontraditional,” said executive chef and owner Kennis Williams. “We’ve got a traditional brisket, which we smoke with pecan and oak wood. Then, we chop it up and put it on brisket-loaded fries with queso, pico de Gallo and jalapeño ranch. We’re mixing it up a little.”

Williams credits Chartwells Higher Ed., UH’s dining partner, in assisting the barbecue shop with landing a location on-campus.

Students Reactions

Students have praised What It Do BBQ since its opening for its food quality, customer service and affordable food options.

“The service is pretty good and the food came out very fast,” said mathematics junior Joseph Estraca.

Students like mathematics senior Billy Naples said this restaurant has the nicest customer service out of all the places on campus.

The opening of What It Do BBQ marks it as the only Texan barbecue establishment available on-campus. Students have shown excitement for the addition of a barbecue restaurant on campus.

“I think it’s smart, especially being in Texas,” said journalism senior Joshua Holsapple. “The timing is right too with the Rodeo in town.”

Though students have offered positive reviews, some have offered minor suggestions to improve its atmosphere and operations.

“They should add some kind of speaker system to call out the food,” Naples said. “I didn’t hear them call my number out, but that was the only thing I think they can work on.”

Students like anthropology junior Samantha Estraca, who dined on the outdoor patio, would like to see the inclusion of umbrellas to cover the sun while eating.

What It Do’s Mission

Williams expressed the importance of customer service and wants What It Do BBQ to have a welcoming environment where all guests feel valued.

“One of the biggest things that we see kind of diminished in today’s restaurant industry is customer service,” he said. “We believe in customer service. I want my employees to make sure that we check on customers and make sure everybody’s happy.”

Williams said his goal is to expand the brand in the future to reach other campuses across the United States, but he wants to ensure high quality service and food for students at UH in order to achieve that goal.

“We’re thankful and happy to be here on the UH campus,” said Williams. “We get thousands of students walking by every day and the opportunity to serve them some good food that’s affordable is important to us.”

What It Do BBQ is now open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the TDECU Stadium’s Legends Plaza.

