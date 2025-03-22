Houston advances to sixth-straight Sweet Sixteen with victory over Gonzaga

The longest active streak in the nation now belongs to the top-seeded Houston men’s basketball, after it defeated No. 8 seed Gonzaga 81-76 on Saturday in Wichita, Kan. to advance to its sixth-straight Sweet 16.

Before the game, Gonzaga had nine consecutive appearances in the Sweet 16 and Houston had five. This was the first game in NCAA history with both teams on active streaks of five or more straight Sweet 16 appearances. One streak had to break and Houston ended up on the right side as graduate guard L.J. Cryer and graduate forward J’Wan Roberts combined for 48 points to drive Houston to victory.

“Cryer and Roberts played the way they have been all year,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I am very blessed that I get to coach these two young men.”

Cryer tied his career-high with 30 points in the game. He also added three assists and made six 3-pointers while Roberts powered his way to a full stat line recording 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

They still had their work cut out for them.

With under three minutes remaining in the contest, Gonzaga switched to a full-court press which gave the Cougars some difficulty.

The Bulldogs forced two Houston turnovers and senior guard Khalif Battle brought them within one point by sinking two free throws with 21 seconds left in the game.

Cryer was fouled on the next possession and made both free throws to make it back to a three-point game.

Senior forward Ja’Vier Francis blocked Battle’s 3-pointer and junior guard Milos grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws to seal the victory for the Cougars.

The Zags’ second-half comeback was largely fueled by senior forward Graham Ike, who posted 23 points in the second half. He finished with 27 points and five rebounds.

Gonzaga entered the game as the No. 2 offense averaging 86.7 points per game and Houston ranked as the No. 1 defense in the country only allowing 57.9 points per game.

“There is about a 28-point difference between those two numbers, something is going to give,” ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli said.

Houston’s defense did not give in. The Cougars forced 11 turnovers and held Gonzaga 10 points below their season average.

Sophomore forward Joseph Tugler led the way for the defense tallying two blocks and grabbing 11 rebounds. He also scored 10 points on 55% shooting.

Overall, Houston tallied seven steals and five blocks in the game while only recording seven total turnovers.

The Cougars also dominated the glass, outrebounding Gonzaga 33-27 and grabbing 13 offensive rebounds.

Houston started hot, jumping out to an early 10-2 lead.

The Cougars controlled the pace in the first half leading by as many as 14 points.

Battle made a 3-point jumper late in the first half to pull within six points.

Tugler hit a jumper to give the Cougars a 35-27 halftime advantage.

The Cougars scored 46 points in the second half to defeat Gonzaga and advance.

Battle followed with 17 points and six rebounds.

“That’s a really good team,” Sampson said. “If they had been seeded somewhere else they would have had the chance to make the Elite 8 or even the Final 4.”

Senior guard Ryan Nembhard recorded a double-double recording 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp finished the game with 12 points, while Uzan ended with seven points and eight assists.

With the win, the Cougars improved to 32-4 on the season and have won 15 straight games.

“I’m proud of my kids and I’m glad we found a way to win a tough game,” Sampson said. “That’s what this tournament is all about, win and advance.”

Houston now will match up against No. 4 seed Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, March 28, in Indianapolis, Ind.

