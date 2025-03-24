Houston football wraps up first week of Spring practice

The Houston football team wrapped up its first week of spring practice this weekend, marking the beginning of their preparations for the 2025 season.

The Cougars will hold 15 practices over the next 34 days and compete in the annual Red-White game on Saturday, April 19, at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

“Our main goal this early on is to avoid injuries,” coach Willie Fritz said. “We want to improve fundamentally and get a better understanding of our scheme. It’s also a time for us to evaluate the players.”

Returning players and new additions

The Cougars welcome back 77 returning athletes and 30 newcomers, including 21 transfers and nine high school early enrollees.

“We signed an excellent freshman class,” Fritz said. “I’m impressed with these guys, and I’m looking forward to bringing in those who couldn’t enroll early this May.”

Offensive improvements

Houston ranked last in the Big 12 for offense last season, and improving this area has been a major focus during the offseason.

The Cougars added five offensive linemen from the transfer portal to strengthen the offensive line.

“One of the things we focus on with the offensive line in Spring ball is giving them a starting position,” Fritz said. “As we progress into the third week, we’ll move them around because we want to play our best five guys.”

Quarterback addition: Conner Weigman

The Cougars also added to their quarterback room the former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who will compete alongside junior quarterback Zeon Chriss.

“Conner is a great young man, and he’s probably already learned everyone’s name on the team. That’s the kind of leadership you look for, especially from a quarterback,” Fritz said. “He’s played a lot of football for several different programs, so he won’t be overwhelmed by this change.”

Weigman, who transferred to Houston in December after three seasons with the Aggies, shared his excitement about joining the team.

“It’s been great to get back out there with my guys and my coaches and learn a new offense,” Weigman said. “I have several goals for this season, but the main goal is to win the Big 12 Championship.”

Running back depth strengthened

Houston also added to its deep running back room with former Rice running back Dean Connors.

Connors rushed for 1,679 yards and 16 touchdowns at Rice, adding 113 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns.

Known for his versatility, Connors can contribute both as a rusher and a receiver, making him a valuable weapon in the Cougars’ offense.

“My running back room here is awesome, and they’ve done a great job welcoming me in,” Connors said. “We did a great job in the portal, and our offense looks fantastic.”

Strong defense with added talent

Houston ranked fourth in overall defense in the Big 12 last season, and they’ve added nine transfers to an already talented defense.

Senior defensive back Latrell McCutchin Jr. is a key leader for the defense and a big reason for last season’s success.

“This week has been full of excitement, and this team is in a great place,” McCutchin Jr. said. “We’re the only ones who believe in us right now, which motivates us to keep pushing.”

New coordinators join the staff

In addition to player acquisitions, Houston also brought in two new coordinators this offseason: offensive coordinator Slade Nagle and defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

Nagle, who worked with Fritz at Tulane, helped lead the team to a No. 16 national ranking and a victory over No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl.

Armstrong, who has been coaching since 2016, was recently hired from the University of Florida, where the Gators’ defense ranked No. 11 in the SEC last season. He now looks to enhance Houston’s defense with the talent at his disposal.

With spring practices well underway, the Cougars are focused on improving both offensively and defensively to make a strong push in the Big 12 next season.

