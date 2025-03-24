Houston softball swept by BYU in weekend series

Houston softball looks to refocus after being swept in a three-game series against the BYU Cougars over the weekend inside Cougar Softball Stadium.

“We have to get back to what we do best, being a little more patient in the box,” coach Kristin Vesely said.

BYU wins 9-0 in six innings

BYU claimed the series opener with a dominant 9-0 victory in six innings on Thursday, March 20.

The blue and white Cougars were quick to plate four runs in the first frame, with a pair of bases-loaded walks to put Houston in a 2-0 hole.

The Utah-based team continued its offensive attack with back-to-back singles from junior infielders Maddie Udall-Woolley and Miranda Mansfield, extending its advantage to 4-0.

Houston failed to respond to BYU’s high-powered offense. Down 5-0, UH recorded its only hits in the third inning.

The match entered the run-rule territory in the sixth frame. Up 6-0, freshman catcher Ilove’a Brittingham sent a two-run homer to straight-away center field for her second of the night.

Senior infielder Lindy Milkowski followed up with a solo homer to left field, closing out the Houston Cougars 9-0.

Houston drops series in 4-2 loss to BYU

Houston dropped the second game of the BYU series, 4-2, on Friday, March 21.

After seeing no runs from either team in the opening frame, BYU took the lead in the second when Milkowski sent a solo homer to left field.

Milkowski added another run for BYU in the fourth with a solo shot to left field, pushing Houston’s deficit to 2-0.

UH quickly responded in the bottom of the inning. Freshman infielder Madox Mitcheal reached on a single, setting the stage for freshman outfielder Ariel Redmond to tie the game at 2-2 with a two-run homer to right field.

But it wasn’t enough, as BYU reclaimed the lead to start the fifth inning when Mansfield singled up the middle and drove in a run. Meanwhile, Houston went quiet at the plate, recording only one hit in the final two innings.

BYU extended its lead to the final score of 4-2 in the sixth frame when freshman infielder Amiya Hernandez scored on a single up the middle.

Houston’s high-powered third inning not enough in 8-4 defeat

A high-powered third inning wasn’t enough for Houston to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Saturday, March 22.

BYU pounced early in the opening frame. A leadoff walk paved the way for junior infielder Hailey Morrow, who hit a two-run homer to take the lead.

Milkowski followed up with a home run to center field to extend the advantage to 3-0.

BYU continued to apply pressure to Houston’s defense, tacking on another run in the third frame with a solo shot off the bat of freshman infielder Bre Townsend.

Houston answered with its best inning of the series to tie the game at 4-4.

With the bases loaded, freshman catcher Isabel Cintron drew a walk to force Redmond home, putting UH on the board 4-1.

Another walk, this time by sophomore infielder Makenna Mitchell, allowed sophomore infielder Kayley Prudhomme to cut Houston’s deficit in half.

Freshman infielder Brooke Wells evened the score at 4-4 with a line drive inside the right field.

BYU answered with a two-run homer to right-center off the bat of Morrow to reclaim the lead 6-4 at the top of the fourth and never looked back.

Defensive missteps by Houston allowed BYU to push across two unearned runs in the sixth and secure an 8-4 victory.

The Houston Cougars will close out their five-game homestand with a midweek matchup against McNeese on Tuesday, March 25, at the Cougar Softball Stadium.

