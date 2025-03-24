The Women and Gender Resource Center: A legacy of advocacy for women

From providing education to creating safe spaces, the Women and Gender Resource Center has been a cornerstone of support for students of all backgrounds at UH. Located in Student Center South, the center’s doors are open to anyone seeking community, resources or simply a space to belong.

History

Founded in 2004 by students and faculty, the center was created to build community and ensure advocacy for women on campus. The founders wanted to ensure a space to find support and connect with others.

“Originally, the center primarily focused on women; however, over time, the scope has expanded,” said director of the WGRC Laura Zavala-Membreno. “Throughout the years, our goal has remained the same: to create an environment where those we serve feel valued and supported.”

The WGRC now addresses multiple issues like healthy relationships, violence prevention and support for parent students.

Impact

The center has made an impact on many students through guidance, support and creating a home away from home.

Although “women” is in its title, the center is open to all students regardless of their gender.

“I find the WGRC is the most inclusive space on campus,” said psychology senior Lovelyn Pearce. “I will say that I have not been to a lot of other spaces, but that is because once I found this place, I didn’t need to keep looking.”

Pearce said the WGRC did a good job of making it inclusive for all women, not just the traditional heteronormative woman and stated that with the current political climate spaces like the WGRC are vital, especially in the South.

“I think that having spaces like this, especially within the southern areas of the country, are important so that we can come together and find community,” Pearce said. “We’re not going to get anywhere by being divisive, so we have to find that community and this place on campus tries to build that every day.”

Since moving to Student Center South, visits to the WGRC have increased 65% compared to last year. In fall 2024 they welcomed more than 4,500 visitors.

“We’re excited about the additional traffic coming through the WGRC and we remain here to provide a space to study, lounge, access resources and create community,” said Zavala-Membreno.

The resources at the center range from free sanitary items, to contraceptives and even free printing.

Business freshman Syeda Ayesha Hashmi said she found her safe space within the WGRC.

According to her, they have a way of being immediately inviting. The free food and free sanitary items are just the cherry on top.

“There’s support here and you can talk to the teachers and advisors here, if you need help with anything,” said Hashmi. “The sanitary items are such a big thing, too.”

Women’s History Month

March marks Women’s History Month which represents a time people celebrate achievements of women over the course of America’s history. The WGRC sees this time as a great opportunity to highlight the contributions of women and foster education.

Throughout the month, the center is tablings to promote its services and launch a social media campaign aimed at providing education and engagement with various students.

“The goal is to create meaningful experiences that inspire students and encourage them to take action on issues they care about,” said Zavala-Membreno.

Year-round, the WGRC hosts lectures, panel discussions and exhibits that showcase women’s stories from various backgrounds.

“These celebrations serve as a reminder of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done,” Zavala-Membreno said. “By partnering with faculty and student groups, the WGRC ensures that these stories are shared widely and that the contributions of women at UH and beyond are recognized.”

The WGRC is located in room B12 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

