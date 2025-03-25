Houston men’s golf gains momentum as Spring slate progresses

The Houston men’s golf team has completed three-team meets in its spring slate, with a standout performance at the All-American Intercollegiate, where the Cougars claimed first place.

All-American Intercollegiate

The Houston men’s golf team won their home tournament, the All-American Intercollegiate, by nine strokes on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston with sophomore Chi Chun Chen and senior Wolfgang Glawe finishing second and third, respectively, on March 17 and 18.

Playing at their home course, the Cougars led from start to finish. Led by Chen and Glawe’s scores of 6-under and 5-under, redshirt junior Hudson Weibel added a 2-under par total to help the Cougars shoot 20-under overall and beat second-place Troy by nine strokes.

Glawe, the leader of the team, was proud of his team’s fight on the last day of the tournament. The conditions were windy forcing players to make tricky club choices and battle through adversity.

“I am proud of how resilient and tough (they) are as a group,” Glawe said.

Despite losing his first-round lead in the tournament, Glawe said he was pleased with the result and that there are a lot of positives to build on as the team gets closer to the postseason.

Senior Jacob Borrow finished the tournament in 17th place at 1-over and senior Laurenz Schiergen shot a final round 71 to finish in 20th place at 2-over. The team was led by sophomore Grant Doggett, who shot 3-over for the tournament.

Redshirt sophomore Nico Aulicino led the Cougars in the All-American Intercollegiate Individual tournament, finishing in 39th place.

Border Olympics

The Houston men’s golf team finished as runner-ups in their spring debut at the Border Olympics Tournament at Laredo Country Club, finishing with a team total of nine over par on Feb. 17 and 18.

The Cougars ended the 54-hole tournament tied with New Mexico State, six shots behind Louisiana.

After finishing the first two rounds on Monday at 7-over par, the Cougars rallied in the final round, shooting two-over, but could not close the gap with the Ragin Cajuns, leading by three strokes heading into Tuesday.

The Cougars’ late surge was led by Chen’s final round of 4-under, 67.

Thanks to an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and four birdies, Chen recorded the lowest 18-hole score of the tournament and led the Cougars by finishing in sixth place.

Chen stated that the conditions were harsh.

“The first round wind was gusty, and the greens were firm and fast,” Chen said. However, he was proud of his ability to take advantage of the par-5s.

Schiergen tied for eighth place at 1-over par for the tournament.

This was his fourth career top-10 finish and second consecutive after finishing sixth at last week’s Houston Classic.

“(Despite) challenging conditions, with firm greens, undulated greens and a decent amount of wind on Monday. I drove the ball well over the whole tournament but didn’t execute well enough into and on the greens,” Schiergen said.

Nonetheless, the Cologne, Germany native thinks it was a good start to the season and believes that the team has a lot to build upon as they embark on a long spring season with their sights set on the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California, this May.

Glawe and Weibel finished in a tie for 21st at 4-over par, while Borrow shot 7-over for the tournament, finishing in 27th place. Doggett, competing as an individual, rounded out the Cougars, finishing 33rd at 8-over par.

Cabo Collegiate tournament

Houston men’s golf competed in the Cabo Collegiate tournament at the Twin Dolphin Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on March 2-4.

Despite improving in the third and final round, where they went six-over par, Houston ended the three-day event in last place, 14th overall, at 35-over par.

Weibel once again led the way for the Cougars, shooting 4-under par, landing him a 7th-place finish in the tournament.

Weibel has shown consistency for Houston so far in the spring, with finishes of fifth, 11th and now seventh.

Although he dropped six spots on day three, Glawe still placed in the top 50, finishing the Cabo Collegiate at 9-over par.

Glawe’s best round came on Tuesday, where he shot 6-over par and climbed up the boards to T-44th.

Just behind Glawe was Schiergen, who moved up four spots in the third round to place 54th at 12-over par.

Other Cougars in the top 80 were redshirt junior Bryant Hiskey II who finished 19-over and tied for 68th, while Chen went 23-over to finish in 77th place.

The Cougars are currently competing in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, which they will host at Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City.

