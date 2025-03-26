J’Wan, Jojo, Ja’Vier: Houston’s three J’s lead Cougars’ block party

When people think of UH basketball and its fierce defensive identity, they picture relentless shot-blockers, rising at the perfect moment, palms meeting the ball before it has a chance to crash into the hoop.

The Cougars have three contributing bigs on the team, establishing their standout frontcourt that leads the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding defense; 6’8 graduate forward J’Wan Roberts, 6’8 senior forward Ja’Vier Francis with a 7’5 wingspan, and 6’8 sophomore forward Joseph Tugler with a 7’6 wingspan.

Being able to rotate three big men during the game is something not many other teams can do, but it is a great option that the Cougars utilize during every game. Having athletes like Tugler and Francis, who have great timing at shot-blocking, is a strength of the team.

“Seems like we’re always top five in the nation with our block percentage, but that’s also a big part of our evaluation when we recruit,” Sampson said. “All three of those guys are extremely athletic, very long. They’re really good second jump guys and really tough kids.”

UH ranks second in the Big 12 with 4.64 blocks per game. The Cougars also had 11 blocked shots vs. Utah, which was the second most in Big 12 conference games this season.

“We know what kind of defensive player JoJo is and J’Wan is right there with him, so we have a great front line,” Francis said.

J’Wan Roberts

The winningest player in Houston basketball history, Roberts has established himself as a leader in his sixth season with the program. Standing tall in the frontcourt, Roberts sets the tone for what Cougar basketball is all about. Ranking both in the top 10 for offensive and defensive rebounding last season, Roberts is currently 14th in the Big 12 on the boards overall, averaging just over six per game, and 11th in the conference in offensive rebounding.

The Virgin Islands native previously recorded a career high five blocked shots vs. Auburn in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

“They need the presence of us to come over and not even block the shot, but alter it and make the shot more difficult,” Roberts said. “Having shot blockers around the rim gives us the opportunity to get rebounds and runouts.”

Joseph Tugler

Tugler, the 2025 Big 12 defensive player of the year, is extremely disruptive for opponents.

“Jojo is our most versatile big when it comes to rebounding and blocking shots,” Sampson said.

A 2023-24 All-Big-12 Freshman team member, the former four-star prospect out of Cypress Falls High School played 28 games for the Cougars last season before going down with a foot injury for the rest of the year.

“I don’t think everyone got to see what he was fully capable of,” graduate guard L.J. Cryer said. “He gives extra effort all the time, he always tries to make up for any little mistake we make.”

Tugler has come back strong in his sophomore year, currently third in the Big 12 in blocked shots with two per game, and is currently a finalist for the Naismith defensive player of the year. The Monroe, La. native had eight blocks vs Alabama earlier this season. He became the first Cougar to block eight shots since 2005 in what he calls his favorite game of the year.

“I don’t care who you’re with, I’m battling, that’s how I am and how I play,” Tugler said.

Tugler also ranks sixth in offensive rebounding in the Big 12. Sampson calls his first, second and third jumps unique when it comes to rebounding.

“He has impeccable timing around the rim, sometimes he surprises the referees with how quickly he can recover and block a shot, he plays so much bigger than he is,” Sampson said. “They assume because he gets there so fast.”

Tugler feels proud about people noticing him and what he’s doing as defensive player of the year, as teams clearly recognize him while preparing to face Houston.

“It wasn’t really a shocker to know that he was defensive player of the year,” junior point guard Milos Uzan said. “With his length, he causes so much trouble with the ball screen, he has great instincts.”

With his massive 7’6 wingspan, Tugler currently has 22 games with multiple blocks so far, something he calls his strength as well.

“I love it, I just love going after it, I know I can go get it,” Tugler said.

Shot-blocking isn’t even something that the team works on.

“We don’t need to practice that, it’s just something we do. It’s our culture,” Tugler said.

The powerful shot swatter mentioned how much he loves playing with J’Wan and Ja’Vier and how he’s taking in every moment with them. Roberts believes that Tugler is the one who gives them an edge defensively.

“Jojo impacts things on defense in multiple ways; deflections, blocked shots, pick and roll coverage, he is an elite, elite defensive player,” Sampson said. “I would not trade him for another player in the country for our defense.”

Ja’Vier Francis

Francis was the starting big last year on a Big 12 championship and Sweet 16 team. While he lost his starting spot in his senior year after a groin injury kept him from his early-season work, Francis has the right attitude to be successful.

“Ja’Vier is a luxury, he’s the best rebounder on this team. A lot of nights he is our best five,” Sampson said.

He stays true to his identity and his work ethic never waivers.

“Ja’Vier is a gentle giant and warrior, I can’t imagine where we’d be without him,” Sampson said.

In a tough road environment vs. UCF, where Houston was struggling in the first half, Francis was the one who stepped up and came through for the Cougars. The New Orleans native had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. In the most important defensive sequence of the season vs. Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Francis had the game-winning block.

With his 7’5 wingspan, three inches longer than NBA Hall of Famer and former Cougar legend Hakeem Olajuwon, Francis rightly believes shot-blocking is his strength.

“It’s something I’ve been good at, it’s a natural instinct,” Francis said.

A 2023-24 All-Big 12 honorable mention, he led the Cougars and was third in the Big 12 last season with 1.6 blocks per game. Francis has also taken a step up defensively this season to guard better around the perimeter vs elite forwards with a strong offensive game.

Francis mentions how fun it is to play with Roberts and Tugler.

“You got guys who can defend like they can, rebound, score, it makes it so much easier,” Francis said.

Roberts, Francis and Tugler have to go against a lot of talented big men during the Big 12 season, but what makes them excel, according to Sampson, is their clear understanding of their roles

“A big part of our success is those three guys, I love them to death, they’re great kids, easy to coach and fun to be around,” Sampson said.

